ActivePro Rehab Partners Announces Expansion With Acquisition of Rehab Excellence Center

/EIN News/ -- CRANFORD, N.J., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ActivePro Rehab Partners ("ActivePro") is proud to announce its expansion and partnership with Rehab Excellence Center ("Rehab Excellence"), a leading provider of physical therapy services throughout southern New Jersey that currently operates six locations. Rehab Excellence will merge their operations with ActivePro's Breakthru Physical Therapy & Fitness (www.breakthruptfitness.com) to form a regional South Jersey physical therapy services platform with 12 locations covering five South Jersey counties.

Rehab Excellence (www.rehabexcellencecenter.com) was founded in 2001, with a belief in providing better outcomes for patients through better relationships and clinical rapport between physical therapy staff and referring orthopedic physicians. The Founder and CEO of Rehab Excellence, Rob Hicks, is an experienced industry leader and will lead in further growing the south jersey marketplace.

Hicks commented on the partnership, "We are excited to expand our footprint and combine our services with one of South Jersey's strongest physical therapy providers. Our combined platform will allow us to better serve our patients and provide better access and care to the region. I am excited for our team and community."

This partnership will allow ActivePro to expand its reach and provide its services to more patients in need, benefiting referring physicians and giving them a wider range of rehabilitation services for their patients. This partnership is a win-win for both patients and referring physicians.

The addition of Rehab Excellence expands ActivePro's coverage across the state with 48 locations in 16 counties within New Jersey. "We are proud to add Rehab Excellence Center of South Jersey to our partnership platform. Rob and his team are passionate and dedicated to their patients and communities they serve. They are a highly skilled team of clinicians and leaders," said Andrew Z. Lotsis, CEO of ActivePro.

About ActivePro Rehab Partners

ActivePro Rehab Partners was formed to accelerate clinic growth within the state of New Jersey and beyond via acquisition and de novo expansion. The business has taken a balanced approach broadening the scale of its platform while preserving the distinct culture built by its partners. ActivePro allows its family of brands to benefit from industry-wide best practices and further develop a network of clinics through a blended partnership and acquisition model in its pursuit to build one of the best physical and occupational therapy groups in the region. For more information about how your physical therapy practice can join the ActivePro Rehab Partners network, visit https://www.activeprorehab.com/get-started/.

About The Beekman Group

The Beekman Group is a private equity firm, based in New York City, focused on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare, consumer, and business services sectors. The firm partners with management teams who desire to be significant owners and create meaningful value by accelerating organic and acquisition growth initiatives. Beekman manages over $1 billion in assets and has completed over 175 transactions since inception. For more information, please visit www.thebeekmangroup.com.

