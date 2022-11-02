Find a reason to live in spite of all the struggles and pain
Author Judy Rentz narrates her story of survival, dealing with intense pain all her life and finding courage by the grace of GodTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Six and a half years of deathly pain, but praise God, help came,” says author Judy Rentz in her book; Fighting to Survive. Imagine six agonizing years of intense pain wishing someone could just take all that away in an instant. This is a true story of Judy Rentz, a tell-all narration of her deepest struggles, excruciating pain, and how she found hope in life amidst everything.
The story begins with her childhood down to her married life. Judy Rentz was brought to this world through breech birth which was performed by a local doctor. She vividly recalls how even in her childhood years, she’d feel pain in her hips and legs from time to time. Amidst all the consultations and the doctors that tried to help her, the pain was still widely felt for six long years. Did Judy Rentz find the cure eventually? With all the deathly pain, was there a point to living?
Dan MacIntosh of Pacific Book Review says “The best aspect of Rentz’s writing is her honesty. This is not a cool, calm, and collected telling of this one woman's medical history. She writes as though she’s sitting in the room with you and telling her story.”
For an eye-opening read, Fighting to Survive is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms.
