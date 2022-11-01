Sufficient booking quotas at citywide NAT stations; Public urged to take the test within today to avoid adverse weather impacts

MACAU, November 1 - The citywide NAT scheme is underway today (1 November) and there are sufficient quotas for booking. To avoid the impacts of adverse weather conditions, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre calls on the public to make an appointment and take the test within today (1 November) if the weather conditions allow.

To cooperate with the citywide NAT, employers are urged to allow their workers to go to the NAT stations for sampling during working hours.

Meanwhile, due to the hoist of typhoon signal No. 3, by regulation, classes of primary, infant, special education are suspended today, whereas classes of secondary education are as usual. The Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) has communicated with schools this morning (1 November) to make orderly arrangements for secondary school students to complete sampling a NAT station near the school during school hours.

The Response and Coordination Centre reminds that all nucleic acid tests performed on 31 October - regardless of where the samples were collected or whether they were free or not - will be counted into the present citywide NAT scheme, so as to avoid repeat testing; however, people with yellow health code and target groups of the key area NAT drives still need to satisfy the test frequency requirements previously prescribed by the health authorities.

Before going to the NAT stations to get tested, the public must first perform a rapid antigen test (RAT) by themselves at home. If tested negative, go to the NAT station for sampling as scheduled. Upon entry into the NAT station, present a health code containing a RAT negative result or a photo showing a RAT negative result; otherwise, entry would be denied. If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether having fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, an ambulance should be called (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222) after declaring the result on the Macao Health Code. The declarant and the co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for being transferred to the quarantine site by the designated ambulance. Relevant nucleic acid testing will be arranged for all of them by the authorities.