A total of 233,870 samples have been collected yesterday (31 October) from the lockdown zones, key areas and regular testing drives; All are negative

MACAU, November 1 - According to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, a total of 233,870 samples have been collected yesterday (31 October), of which 231,474 samples were collected from the key areas and regular testing drives, 830 from the red-coded zones, 1,566 from the isolated persons in MGM Cotai. All of them are negative.

Apart from this, 659,129 rapid antigen test results have been uploaded.

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre reminds that:

1. All sampling stations for the citywide NAT programme have been opened at 07:00 this morning (1 November). No appointment is required for the caring stations. The rest of the sampling stations operate strictly on an appointment basis; those without an appointment booking are urged not to go there so as to avoid crowd gathering.

2. All individuals can make a booking for the citywide NAT through the following links:

Free test booking link (result cannot be used for border-crossing purposes): https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook; Self-paid test booking link (paper certificate can be provided, result will be uploaded to the Macao Health Code for use in border-crossing, and will be counted in the citywide NAT scheme): https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/rnatestbook .

3. To avoid repeat testing, all nucleic acid tests performed on 31 October - regardless of where the samples were collected or whether they were free or not - will be counted into the present citywide NAT scheme; however, people with yellow health code and target groups of the key area NAT drives still need to satisfy the test frequency requirements previously prescribed by the health authorities.

4. Before going to the NAT stations to get tested, the public must first perform a rapid antigen test (RAT) by themselves at home. If tested negative, go to the NAT station for sampling as scheduled. Upon entry into the NAT station, present a health code containing a RAT negative result or a photo showing a RAT negative result; otherwise, entry would be denied. If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether having fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, an ambulance should be called (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222) after declaring the result on the Macao Health Code. The declarant and the co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for being transferred to the quarantine site by the designated ambulance. Relevant nucleic acid testing will be arranged for all of them by the authorities.