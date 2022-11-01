Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,315 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 284,594 in the last 365 days.

Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Nalgae" (Update Time: 2022-11-01 14:00)

MACAU, November 1 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Nalgae"

Update Time: 2022-11-01 14:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability
Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect
Typhoon Signal No.8 Afternoon to evening on 2nd Medium
"blue" Storm Surge Warning Morning on 2nd Relatively High

Typhoon “Nalgae” is located about 390 km southeast of Macao, and is moving north-northwestward to the coastal area of Guangdong. According to the present forecast,“Nalgae”will be closest to Macao between the afternoon and evening tomorrow (2nd) and will pass within 200 km southwest of Macao. On the other hand, due to the influence of the northeast monsoon,“Nalgae”is expected to weaken gradually. The possibility of issuing Typhoon Signal No.8 from the afternoon to evening tomorrow is“medium”because the forecast track and the degree of weakening are still uncertain.

Under the joint influence of“Nalgae”and the northeast monsoon, local winds will reach a wind level scale of 5-6, and have gusts. It will be more cloudy with occasional showers in the afternoon today. It is expected to be cloudy with frequent showers and cooler in the next few days.

In addition, due to the astronomical high tide, there will be slight flooding in the early morning of the 2nd. And because“Nalgae”is gradually approaching the coast of South China, flooding will occur in the inner harbor area due to storm surge from the evening of the 2nd to the early morning of the 3rd, and the height of the flooding is expected to be about 0.5 meters. The public is advised to pay attention to the latest weather news.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.

You just read:

Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Nalgae" (Update Time: 2022-11-01 14:00)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.