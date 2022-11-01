Daily rapid antigen testing required for all people in Macao from 2 to 4 November

MACAU, November 1 - In order to identify any potential infected persons who may be lurking in the local community and to lower the risk of viral transmission, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre requires all people in Macao to conduct COVID-19 rapid antigen testing (RAT) every day.

I. Target groups

All individuals in Macao.

II. Testing requirement

Conduct one RAT every day for 3 consecutive days, from 2 November to 4 November.

III. Declaration of test result

For the sampling procedures, declaration of test result and notes on usage, please refer to the following link (https://www.ssm.gov.mo/apps1/covidagtest/en.aspx#clg21693).

The public should perform the test and interpret the result according to the user instructions in the RAT kit, and report the result to the Rapid Antigen Test Reporting Platform through the link provided at the bottom of the “Macao Health Code” homepage (https://app.ssm.gov.mo/generalrat/);

If a positive RAT result is reported, the health code will be converted to a red code. If the result is declared as positive by mistake, one is requested to re-declare it as soon as possible by re-selecting the result as “negative” and submitting the correct result photo, the health code will not be affected then.

IV. Macao Health Code will be converted to yellow if not tested as required

Anyone who fails to declare their RAT result on the specified dates will have their Macao Health Code locked in yellow colour. For example:

If one fails to declare their RAT result on 2 November, their Macao Health Code will be converted to a yellow code on 3 November. They must declare their RAT result within 3 November in order to restore a green health code; otherwise, their Macao Health Code will be locked in yellow on 4 November, and they must undergo a nucleic acid test at their own cost in order to have the green health code back; If one fails to declare their RAT result on 3 November, their Macao Health Code will be converted to a yellow code on 4 November. They must declare their RAT result within 4 November in order to restore a green health code; otherwise, their Macao Health Code will be locked in yellow on 5 November, and they must undergo a nucleic acid test at their own cost in order to have the green health code back. If one fails to declare their RAT result on 4 November, their Macao Health Code will be converted to a yellow code on 5 November. They must declare their RAT result within 5 November in order to restore a green health code; otherwise, their Macao Health Code will be locked in yellow on 6 November, and they must undergo a nucleic acid test at their own cost in order to have the green health code back.

If your health code turns yellow despite having conducted a RAT as required, please visit the platform of “Enquiries and assistance for COVID-19 Prevention and Control” (https://www.ssm.gov.mo/covidq) to apply for removal of yellow code.

V. Ambulance should be called if tested positive

If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether having fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, an ambulance should be called (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222) for transferral to the CHCSJ to undergo nucleic acid testing. The person with positive RAT result and the co-living individuals must not go out; relevant nucleic acid testing will be arranged for all of them by the authorities.

VI. Read instructions before use

The sampling procedures of RAT test kits may vary slightly from one brand to another; users are advised to read the kit instructions before use, carry out the test accordingly, and assist family members in need (e.g. the elderly) in declaring the test result through the Macao Health Code.