From yesterday to 15:00 today, a total of 499,079 samples have been collected from the citywide NAT, key areas and lockdown zones

MACAU, November 1 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre indicates that the citywide nucleic acid testing scheme has begun at 07:00 this morning (1 November). As of 15:00, 263,478 samples have been collected from the citywide NAT and key areas, 212 from the red-coded zones, and 1,519 from the isolated persons in MGM Cotai, adding up to 265,209 samples in total. Among them, 66,456 samples have been tested, all returned as negative.

From yesterday to 15:00 this afternoon, the cumulative number of samples collected is 499,079.

Apart from this, from 00:00 to 15:00 today (1 November), a total of 525,595 rapid antigen test results have been uploaded.

The Response and Coordination Centre calls for active response and urges the public to make an appointment and take the citywide NAT as soon as possible, so that potential risks and hidden cases can be detected in a timely manner, making it possible to block transmission chains and prevent further spread of the disease in the community.

The Centre reminds that:

1. All sampling stations for the citywide NAT programme have been opened at 07:00 on 1 November. No appointment is required for the caring stations. The rest of the sampling stations operate strictly on an appointment basis; those without an appointment booking are urged not to go there so as to avoid crowd gathering.

2. All individuals can make a booking for the citywide NAT through the following links:

Free test booking link (result cannot be used for border-crossing purposes): https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook; Self-paid test booking link (paper certificate can be provided, result will be uploaded to the Macao Health Code for use in border-crossing, and will be counted in the citywide NAT scheme): https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/rnatestbook .

3. To avoid repeat testing, all nucleic acid tests performed on 31 October - regardless of where the samples were collected or whether they were free or not - will be counted into the present citywide NAT scheme; however, people with yellow health code and target groups of the key area NAT drives still need to satisfy the test frequency requirements previously prescribed by the health authorities.

4. Before going to the NAT stations to get tested, the public must first perform a rapid antigen test (RAT) by themselves at home. If tested negative, go to the NAT station for sampling as scheduled. Upon entry into the NAT station, present a health code containing a RAT negative result or a photo showing a RAT negative result; otherwise, entry would be denied. If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether having fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, an ambulance should be called (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222) after declaring the result on the Macao Health Code. The declarant and the co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for being transferred to the quarantine site by the designated ambulance. Relevant nucleic acid testing will be arranged for all of them by the authorities.

5. Individuals in Macao who remain untested will be assigned a yellow health code after 11:00 on 2 November. According to relevant regulations, yellow code holders are not allowed to enter public places, take public transport or leave the city; they will be taken by the police to a designated venue to undergo sampling, and will not be allowed to leave until the test returns as negative. People who refuse to take the test will be subjected to medical observation at designated venue for 14 days.