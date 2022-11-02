At 13.54% CAGR, Global Advanced Lithium Batterie Market Size Surpass to US$ 137.87 Bn By 2030, Forecast Report By CMI

Custom Market Insights

Advanced Lithium Batterie Market was at US$ 38.54 Bn in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 137.87 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 13.54% between 2027 and 2030.

The Global Advanced Lithium Batterie Market was estimated at USD 38.54 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 137.87 Bn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 13.54% between 2027 and 2030.

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Advanced Lithium Batterie Market was estimated at USD 38.54 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 137.87 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 13.54% between 2027 and 2030.

Advanced Lithium Batterie Market: Overview

Advanced Lithium Batteries Market offers a comprehensive and deep evaluation of the market’s stature. Also, the market report estimates the market size, revenue, price, market share, market forecast, growth rate, and competitive analysis.

Lithium batteries are non-rechargeable cells that deliver low discharge rates, high energy densities, extremely long shelf lives, and wide operating ranges. They are made of a mixture of lithium metal with various salts and other compounds contained in a pack to generate voltage output. Lithium batteries are the preferable option for gadgets requiring a lengthy battery life. Watches, cameras, pacemakers, hearing aids, calculators, remote controls, and smoke alarms are a few examples. A lithium battery is a perfect option for any of these devices as they all require a power source of energy that can be used continuously without requiring a plug-in to the mains. Power from batteries has a high energy density and is dependable for many uses. These lithium button batteries are tiny yet have a high energy density. They are particularly well suited to small devices with exceptionally low background drains.

Advanced Lithium Batterie Market: Growth Drivers

A battery’s positive and negative electrodes are immersed in a liquid medium of electrolytes containing cations and anions to sustain the current flow. The expanding demand for electronic gadgets and the rising usage of single-use devices in the military and healthcare sectors are expected to expand the primary lithium battery market worldwide. The industrial picture will be further improved by strengthening research and development efforts on lithium cells’ stability and operating limitations. The expanding demand for various medical devices is the main market factor for the world’s primary lithium battery market. Li cells have a long history and are used in several medical devices, including glucose monitors, asset tracking tags, oxygen meters, and inspection systems.

Moreover, the historical period saw a rise in the medical device market due to increased healthcare facilities, a quick increase in the older population, economic expansion in developing economies, rapid technical advancements, and rising healthcare costs. The aging population plays a vital role in the rapid advancement of healthcare facilities across the globe. Over the coming years, the market growth for medical devices is anticipated to be driven by rising investment in Research & Development (R&D) activity by medical technology companies for the development of new and advanced medical devices and easy approval for those devices by the regulatory authorities. Hence, medical devices are increasing, which supports the growth of advanced lithium batteries in the market.

Moreover, the need for portable electronic gadgets such as media players, security systems, cameras, torches, and toys is likely to grow, driving the market for lithium-based batteries.

Key Insights:

A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Advanced Lithium Batterie market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 13.54% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

B) In terms of revenue, the Advanced Lithium Batterie market was valued at around USD 38.54 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 137.87 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

C) Based on product segmentation, the lithium thionyl chloride segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

D) Based on application segmentation, the consumer electronics advanced lithium batteries segment is the leading revenue-generating category during the forecast period.

E) Based on geography/region, the Asia-Pacific region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Regional Landscape

Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Asia-Pacific held the biggest market share in the advanced lithium batteries industry. China has completely taken over the lithium battery business during the past 20 years. This region has a high demand for advanced lithium-based batteries due to their increasing use in the aerospace & defense sectors. Rapidly expanding lithium metal mining operations in Latin American nations like Brazil, Argentina, and Chile will support the regional market expansion. Due to its abundance in Latin America and its importance as a mineral for lowering greenhouse gas emissions, lithium provides a business opportunity.

Key Players

Wuhan FANSO Technology Co. Ltd.

Dongguan Large Electronic Co. Ltd.

Excell Battery Co.

Toshiba Corporation

Saft

EEM Battery

Tadiran Batteries GmbH

Duracell Inc.

Maxell Holdings

Camelion Batterien GmbH

Energizer Holdings

GP Batteries



Panasonic Holding Corporation

The Advanced Lithium Batterie Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Lithium Thionyl Chloride

Lithium Manganese Dioxide

Lithium Carbon Monofluoride

Lithium Copper Oxide

By Application

Consumer electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Medical

Others

By Geography

North America

The USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

