New Media Retailer Named to Inc.’s Inaugural Power Partner Awards
Roundup highlights B2B partners that support local businesses across all business functions and empower growth
We are humbled and delighted to receive this distinguished award for excellence in advertising and marketing services from Inc. Magazine.”NORWICH, NY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. Business Media today announced the inaugural Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting small businesses and helping them grow. The list recognizes 252 firms in marketing and advertising, health and human resources, financial planning, engineering, logistics, and security, as well as other areas of business.
All 252 companies received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping small business owners navigate the dynamic world of local business. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.
“Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization’s journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business media.
“We are humbled and delighted to receive this distinguished award for excellence in advertising and marketing services from Inc. Magazine. I am beyond proud of the daily efforts of our team at New Media Retailer. Their collective efforts drive significant value for independent retailers and communities across the United States. We always hold the best interest of our clients as the beacon for our daily efforts. To receive recognition for this is a testament to the efforts of the entire team at New Media Retailer and their success in helping small business owners drive growth.”
New Media Retailer Services
New Media Retailer’s Marketing Specialists and support staffs are experts in retail digital marketing. As designated Shopify Experts and Google Partners, our staff undergoes extensive annual training in Shopify, Inbound Marketing, Google Ads, Email Marketing, Local SEO, and Social Media strategies. With our subscription service model, we leverage this expertise to yield results that drive sales for independently owned small businesses across the United States. While our competitors build self-service platforms, we're busy using human ingenuity to deliver results in highly competitive and ever-changing markets. When we succeed, small businesses succeed. When small businesses grow, local communities thrive.
Our proprietary software systems include the following:
• Integrations with popular SMB-focused Point-of-Sale systems to connect inventory with robust online marketing channels.
• A comprehensive database of merchandised product information
• Proprietary Shopify apps for brick-and-mortar retailers
• An easy-to-understand analytics platform to track and drive results
About Inc. Power Partners
Inc. partnered with leading global social and media intelligence platform Meltwater to develop a proprietary methodology that uses sentiment from online conversations about organizations and translates it into numerical scores. Companies were evaluated on commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness, and other virtues that offer value to clients. Inc. also conducted surveys to gather client testimonials as part of the process.
To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2022
The November 2022 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning November 8, 2022.
About Inc. Business Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
New Media Retailer helps small businesses overcome the expensive, time-consuming, and technical barriers to a successful online presence.
We serve thousands of successful and thriving small business owners as they bring the best customer service and convenience to their communities.
To learn more, visit https://newmediaretailer.com/.
