Capital Power contributes $2 million to Boyle Street Community Services

Funding dedicated to community kitchen and on-site housing infrastructure for the new Okimaw Peyesew Kamik facility

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) (“Capital Power”) is proud to announce a $2 million contribution to the Build with Boyle initiative to help fund Boyle Streety Community Services’ (“Boyle Street”) Okimaw Peyesew Kamik facility in Edmonton. The purpose-built facility will serve as a base for Boyle Street’s lifechanging support services for the community’s most vulnerable citizens. Capital Power’s contribution is dedicated to funding the new facility’s community kitchen and on-site housing needs.



“We’re honoured to support Boyle Street Community Services in their mission to end chronic homelessness in Edmonton,” said Brian Vaasjo, President and CEO of Capital Power. “Their work to provide cultural, mental health, and family supports is critical for many of our neighbours in the downtown core. The Capital Power team is immensely proud to help bring the Okimaw Peyesew Kamik facility to fruition.”

“We are so humbled by the contributions we have received from our community partners which further demonstrate the overwhelming community support for this project,” said Jordan Reiniger, Executive Director of Boyle Street. “This is a true act of reconciliation and will allow us to provide culturally appropriate services to the vulnerable populations we serve. We wish to thank Capital Power for their contribution.”

Headquartered in Edmonton, Capital Power is a proud neighbour to the city’s diverse downtown community and a long-time supporter of Boyle Street. Capital Power’s actions are driven by its purpose: to power a sustainable future for people and planet. We’re proud to work with transformative partners, like Boyle Street, who make significant impacts on the vibrancy, wellbeing and overall sustainability of our community. This special $2 million commitment is Capital Power’s largest single donation to date – helping to end the struggle of homelessness, poverty and food insecurity in our city, and contributing to a legacy facility that will bring dignity, hope and wellness to our community.

We encourage our fellow Edmontonians to contribute to this important cause and help us Build with Boyle – together we can create long-lasting, meaningful change in our community.

About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented North American wholesale power producer with a strategic focus on sustainable energy headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. We build, own, and operate high-quality, utility-scale generation facilities that include renewables and thermal. We have also made significant investments in carbon capture and utilization to reduce carbon impacts and are committed to be off coal in 2023. Capital Power owns approximately 7,400 MW of power generation capacity at 28 facilities across North America. Projects in advanced development include approximately 385 MW of owned renewable generation capacity in North Carolina and Alberta and 512 MW of incremental natural gas combined cycle capacity, from the repowering of Genesee 1 and 2 in Alberta.

