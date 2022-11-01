JPMA Cares to Honor Dr. Sadiqa Kendi with the 2022 Impact Award

JPMA Cares is pleased to announce Dr. Sadiqa Kendi as the organization's 2022 Impact Award winner. Dr. Kendi serves as the Division Chief of the Pediatric Emergency Medicine Division and Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Boston Medical Center and Boston University School of Medicine. She is an expert in pediatric injury prevention, with a focus on health equity.

JPMA Cares is pleased to announce Dr. Sadiqa Kendi as the organization's 2022 Impact Award winner. Dr. Kendi serves as the Division Chief of the Pediatric Emergency Medicine Division and Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Boston Medical Center and Boston University School of Medicine. She is an expert in pediatric injury prevention, with a focus on health equity.

"We are thrilled to recognize Dr. Sadiqa Kendi for the tremendous work she's doing to make a positive impact on the long-term success of babies and young children," said Executive Director of JPMA and JPMA Cares Lisa Trofe. "Dr. Kendi's work directly aligns with the mission of JPMA Cares, as we work to reduce barriers to healthy development, ensure fundamental needs are met, and promote a safe and nurturing environment for babies and young children to learn and grow."

Dr. Kendi is a pediatric emergency medicine physician; a certified child passenger safety technician; a member of the executive committee of the American Academy of Pediatrics Council on Injury, Violence and Poison Prevention; and a member of the Society for Pediatric Research. She is pursuing a Master of Public Health at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health as a Bloomberg American Health Initiative Fellow, an initiative that provides public health training to leaders at the forefront of social change.

Dr. Kendi graduated from the Yale School of Medicine. She received her pediatrics training from the Social Pediatrics Program at The Children's Hospital at Montefiore, where she spent an additional year as a pediatric chief resident. She completed her fellowship training in pediatric emergency medicine at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"I'm honored to be recognized with the JPMA Cares Impact Award," said Dr. Kendi. "As a pediatric emergency medicine physician with an interest in injury prevention and health equity, I know how important it is to ensure that all babies and young children are given the opportunity to be healthy in mind and body. It means a lot to me to be recognized by an organization that is also focused on the health and safety of children."

Dr. Kendi will be honored at JPMA Cares' signature fundraising event, Benefit for Babies, on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. ET at SPIN New York 54. Anyone interested in advancing the health and safety of babies and young children is invited to attend. Event attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy socializing, food, drinks, music and a silent auction. SPIN New York 54 is a unique and vibrant ping pong venue, so those who are interested can also play ping pong.

Proceeds from Benefit for Babies will go to improve the lives and long-term outcomes of babies and young children in need. As the nonprofit foundation of the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association, JPMA Cares secures resources—including donations of money, products and volunteer time—and then partners with like-minded charities to distribute the resources to people and places in high need. For example, JPMA Cares has partnered with the Injury Free Coalition for Kids; Cradles to Crayons; Family Promise; and the United Nations Foundation.

If you're interested in attending Benefit for Babies, you may purchase tickets to the event at https://jpmacares.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/jpmacares/eventRegistration.jsp?event=4. The cost is $280/person or $1,000 for a ping pong team of up to 4 people.

If you have questions about JPMA Cares or Benefit for Babies, visit http://jpmacares.org or contact Meredith Birkhead at mbirkhead@jpmacares.org.

About JPMA Cares

JPMA Cares contributes to the long-term success of babies and young children by reducing barriers to healthy development, ensuring fundamental needs are met, and promoting a safe and nurturing environment for them to learn and grow. JPMA Cares is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, founded by JPMA (the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association) and supported by the broader baby and children's products industry. Learn more at https://jpmacares.org.

About the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA)

The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) is the voice of the industry on quality and safety for baby and children's products in North America. We work to advance the interests of manufacturers, parents, children and the industry at large by advocating for safety through product certification programs and legislative and regulatory involvement. We support our broad and diverse membership through member-only programming and industry promotion, and we act as a comprehensive source for baby product information and education. Established in 1962, this year JPMA marks its 60th year of helping protect future generations by advancing the availability and safety of products used to care for babies and young children.

