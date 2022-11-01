Pest Control Market To Be Driven By The Growing Agriculture And Commercial Industries In Forecast Period Of 2020-2027

Pest Control Market Share

The chemical segment held the major share in 2019. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific appeared as the highest revenue holder in the same year.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Implementation of strict government regulations in the developed regions toward conservation of environment and favorable government initiatives to promote the use of bio-based pesticides drive the growth of the global pest control market. By type, the chemical segment held the major share in 2019. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific appeared as the highest revenue holder in the same year.

A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain the market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

The global pest control market was pegged at $20.6 billion in 2019 and is estimated to hit $30.0 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The report helps clients in comprehending the first-hand knowledge of the global market while providing a full-fledged understanding of the regional-level analysis of each segment. At the same time, the study contain in-depth information of the frontrunners that are active in the industry along with their financial agenda, segmental profits, company trends, services/products offerings, and major adopted stratagems.

North America, held the major share in 2019, generating nearly half of the global pest control market. The market across Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 7.9% by 2027. The other two regions analyzed through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The Pest control market report keeps a perfect tab on the market share of several companies, recent market trends, revenue forecast, and new product launches across the market. The report includes company profiles that delineate the revenue share of the top competitors in the market. Simultaneously, the report provides revenue forecasts for four regions and more than twenty major countries across Asia-Pacific, LAMEA. North America and Europe.

The insects segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2027. At the same time, the rodents segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Pest Control Companies Covered Market:- Dodson Pest Control Inc., Anticimex, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Cleankill Pest Control, Eastern Pest Control, Eco Environmental Services Ltd., Lindsey Pest Services, The Service Master Global Holdings Inc., Ecolab, FMC Corporation, JG Pest Control, NBC Environment, Rentokil Initial plc, Rollins Inc and Other.

Analysis of COVID-19 impact:

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a massive impact on the majority of industries and the Pest control market was also not an exception in this regard. The report provides a detailed study on the micro- and macro-economic impact during the pandemic. Additionally, it emphasizes the direct impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Pest control market in the form of qualitative study. The report offers explicit details regarding the market extent and shares during this unprecedented time. At the same time, the major strategies adopted by the market players to combat the global crisis is also covered under the report. Last but not the least, the report highlights how the pandemic has distorted the supply chain of the market and takes in a post-COVID-19 analysis too.

