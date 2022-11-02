Coach-Up Worldwide Secures Top Talent for Pet Care Businesses
Driven by data, industry experience, and a coaching mindset, Coach-Up helps organizations overcome hiring challenges and shortages.
We know how important pet care is to families and businesses alike and how to find the best talent across the industry.”EAST HANOVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A whopping 78 percent of pet owners acquired a new pet during the pandemic, according to a Forbes Advisor survey, leading to a significant shortage in pet care services across the United States in its wake. With targeted expertise in the industry, Coach-Up Worldwide Recruiting helps pet care services attract and retain the best candidates in the business from general managers to supervisors to entry-level positions.
Helmed by Tim Katsch, formerly Executive Vice President of Operations for K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel, Coach-Up Worldwide helps pet care organizations of all sizes identify, attract, evaluate and onboard the right candidates for open positions while overcoming increasing competition in a tight job market where many individuals prefer remote work positions.
The global pet care market was valued at more than $150 billion in 2021, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate exceeding 5 percent from 2022 to 2030, according to Grand View Research. Meanwhile, pet ownership has increased from 56 to 68 percent in the past three decades and consumers are spending more and more on their animal companions.
“We know the pet care space inside and out, making it that much easier to use custom technology and industry contacts to find the top talent for all of your open positions,” Katsch said. “Coach-Up guarantees each of its placements, freeing up time for pet care services to focus on what they do best: taking great care of customers’ two-legged and four-legged friends.”
With 23 million Americans adding a pet to their household during the pandemic, pet care businesses are in greater demand than ever. Meanwhile, time to hire is increasing and the days of long-term industry employees are gone. Coach-Up Worldwide uses magnifiers to hone in on professionals who are an ideal fit for various positions.
About Coach-Up Worldwide
With specialized expertise in the pet care industry, Coach-Up Worldwide helps businesses identify, attract, evaluate and onboard top talent using data, magnifiers and coaching. Coach-Up Worldwide Recruiting guarantees placements for a variety of positions and helps pet care businesses overcome ongoing hiring challenges. For more information, please visit https://coachupworldwide.com/pet-care-recruiting/
