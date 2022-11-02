At 7.53 % CAGR, Global Metal Oxide Nanoparticles Market Size Surpass US$ 2.0 Bn | 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report | CMI

Custom Market Insights

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Metal Oxide Nanoparticles Market was estimated at USD 1.0 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 2.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 7.53 % between 2027 and 2030.

Metal Oxide Nanoparticles Market: Overview

Nano zinc oxides are tiny particles of zinc oxide with diameters less than 100 meters. It is a white powder extracted from oxidizing zinc oxide particles. It has high catalytic and possesses a high surface area, which is predominantly used in various end-use industries such as rubber, paints and coatings, personal care and cosmetics, textile, and others.

Metal Oxide Nanoparticles Market: Growth Drivers

The cosmetics and personal care sector is one of the emerging sectors across the globe where zinc metal oxide Nanoparticles is extensively used to formulate various skincare and body care products such as

lotions, sunscreen, gels, and moisturizers which will protect the skin from UV rays. The growing demand from the cosmetics and personal care industry has increased the potential sales of metal oxide nanoparticles in the market.

Key Insights:

A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Metal Oxide Nanoparticles market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7.53 % over the forecast period (2022-2030).

B) In terms of revenue, the Metal Oxide Nanoparticles market was valued at around USD 1.0 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2.0 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

C) There are numerous uses of metal oxide nanoparticle particles in various end-use industries. However, inhalation of metal oxide nanoparticles will hurt the health and leads to cause lung damage and skin and lung cancer.

D) The factors such as the rise in population across the globe, rising infrastructure activity, increasing urbanization, industrialization, and others propelling the construction sector where metal oxide nanoparticle is used as a coating, preservative, and protecting layer.

E) The adoption of nanotechnology in the formulation of nano zinc particles may be considered a challenging facto and adverse effect on human health, hampering the growth of the metal oxide nanoparticles market. These factors are expected to hamper the market growth of metal oxide nanoparticles.

Regional Landscape

Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Asia-Pacific is the dominant region in the metal oxide nanoparticle market. This region is also anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan, India, and others have significantly contributed to the growth of the metal oxide nanoparticles market in the region.

Key factors for the growth of pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and personal care products, the medical sector, agriculture, and other end-use industry has surged the demand for nano zinc oxide.

Furthermore, the pharmaceutical sector is one of the booming sectors in India. For instance, according to a report published by NITI Aayog in March 2021, India’s healthcare industry has been growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 22% since 2016. This rate is expected to reach USD 372 billion in 2022. Together, these factors increase the usage of metal oxide nanoparticle particles, especially zinc metal oxide, in the growing pharmaceutical industry to formulate various creams, lotions, sunscreen creams, and many others.

North America and Europe show considerable growth during the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada share a major share of cosmetics and skin care products. Several manufacturing industries in Germany, the UK, and other European countries have increased their production capacities for the metal oxide nanoparticle used in various end-use industries, including textile, cosmetics, electronics, paint and coatings, and others.

Key Players

EPRUI Biotech Co. Ltd.

Hongwu International Group Ltd

Intelligent Materials Pvt. Ltd. (Nanoshel)

Meliorum Technologies Inc.

Merck KGaA

Nanophase Technologies Corporation

NanoResearch Elements Inc.

SkySpring Nanomaterials Inc.

Star Grace Mining Co. Ltd.

TCT Nanotech.

Reinstate

American Elements

Xuan Cheng Jing Rui New Material Co. Ltd

The Metal Oxide Nanoparticles Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Aluminium oxide

Titanium dioxide

Copper oxide

Magnesium oxide

Zinc oxide

Others

By End User

Building and Construction

Healthcare

Automotive

Optics & Electronics

Ceramic & glass

Personal care

Paints & coatings

Others

By Geography

North America

The USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

