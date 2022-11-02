Rive Video Presents: Engelbert Humperdinck Surprises Fans With New Single

Englebert Humperdinck, Music Legend, King of Romance Englebert Humperdinck, Music Legend, King of Romance Englebert Humperdinck, Music Legend, King of Romance Englebert Humperdinck, Music Legend, King of Romance Englebert Humperdinck, Music Legend, King of Romance

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riding a new wave of popularity, iconic singer Engelbert Humperdinck surprises fans with a brand new single off his upcoming EP 'All About Love' entitled ‘You’re The First, The Last, My Everything’. Music fans old and new have re-discovered one of England’s greatest singers of all time, Engelbert Humperdinck and are loving what they found. Thanks to massive awareness created by the use of some of his classic hits on uber-popular TV shows like Moon Knight – ‘A Man Without Love’ and Umbrella Academy – ‘Quando, Quando, Quando’, the indomitable 86 year young Leicester boy (as the Queen calls him) finds himself at the centre of attention once again. Having a newly recorded version of West Ham United’s football anthem ‘Forever Blowing Bubbles’ in Brad Pitt’s current No.1 runaway hit movie ‘Bullet Train’ hasn’t hurt either.

Not one to rest on his laurels Engelbert is determined to show fans some new tricks with a new album he is recording for release later this year. To give fans a taste he is showing off a new side of himself with the release of a brand-new single – “You’re The First, The Last, My Everything” is his first official single in years. If the title sounds familiar it should be. The song was a UK No.1 record for soul legend Barry White in 1974. This may sound like an unusual choice for a singer better known for his ballads and waltzes, but you’ll be even more shocked by the novel treatment Engelbert has given this classic.

Engelbert has turned the song into a Country Line Dance Hit that is instantly infectious and makes you smile and immediately want to head to the dance floor. Given that some of Engelbert’s greatest hits have all had roots in Country music: ‘Release Me’, ‘There Goes My Everything’, ‘Am I That Easy To Forget’, his love for it shouldn’t be a surprise. With his new single though he takes things to another level and delivers a worthy successor to Billy Ray Cyrus’ ‘Achy Breaky Heart’. To top it off he has filmed a fun music video, one of only a handful in his career, that shows him performing the song at the Cowboy Palace Saloon – an authentic Honky Tonk Club in California.

The man doesn’t let grass grow under his feet. Currently, he is on a South East Asian tour, a warm up for his extended touring activities in the USA throughout the fall. He is making up for time lost to the pandemic and is determined to give fans every chance to see him Live in person in his element. Nothing could express his love for his fans and their love for him better than the title of the song ‘You’re The First, The Last, My Everything’.

The “King of Romance”, as Engelbert is lovingly nicknamed by his legion of fans, recently celebrated over 50 years in show business. With his most recent albums on OK!Good Records; The Man I Want to Be (2017), Warmest Christmas Wishes (2018) and EPs Reflections (2019), Sentiments (2020) and Regards (2021) – Engelbert has shown another side of his talent by picking more introspective songs that connect with his life’s experience. His new music has opened a new chapter in the legend’s career as he continues to inspire and connect with fans of all ages.

If you missed Engelbert Humperdinck's Live Special on October 27th, you can view this YouTube Exclusive Concert at: https://youtu.be/IWC-NofB1V8. You can learn Englebert Humperdinck's new country line dance for ‘You’re The First, The Last, My Everything’ at: https://youtu.be/aeVzdeOzzyc

Stay up to date on all the latest and upcoming tour dates at https://www.engelbert.com/tour.

Engelbert Humperdinck - "You're The First, The Last, My Everything" | Official Video