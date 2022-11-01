Submit Release
Public Invited to Participate in Voting for Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Photos

NASHVILLE --- The public is invited to help the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency select the winning photos for the 2023 Tennessee Wildlife Calendar contest and the collectible license hard cards. Votes can be submitted online. Click here or on the graphic to the right.. 

More than 5,000 entries for the photo contest were made this year and the field was narrowed down to these finalists. Voters will have the opportunity to select their favorite photo from eight categories. Photos with the most votes will be featured in the 2023 Tennessee Wildlife calendar which will be available in December. The deadline for voting is Monday Nov. 7.

---TWRA---

