Eos Positioning Systems Receives Customer Success and Collaboration Award at Esri Infrastructure Management and GIS Conference

MONTREAL, CANADA – NOVEMBER 1, 2022— Eos Positioning Systems, Inc., (Eos) received the Customer Success and Collaboration Award at the 2022 Esri Infrastructure Management and GIS (IMGIS) Conference held in Palm Springs, California from October 31-November 2, 2022. This award was presented to Eos for fostering customer success across infrastructure sectors through its partnership with Esri.

“We are grateful to work with such a pleasant team of outstanding people at Esri,” Eos Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Jean-Yves Lauture said. “It is this collaboration that enables us to help our customers become as successful as they are in the field and beyond.”

Eos provides utilities (e.g., electric, water, wastewater, gas, telecommunications), local governments, AEC firms, and transportation organizations with extremely easy-to-use and precise global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) receivers and solutions that pair seamlessly with Esri mobile apps. Thanks to extremely accurate infrastructure maps, organizations across these sectors have been able to save time and money in the field, improve field worker safety, serve customers with better and more transparent service, and create true systems of record to prepare for the future.

Whether it is a water utility saving $2.6M per year, a development company creating a real-time construction management system for project stakeholders, or gas utilities gaining field efficiencies while complying with industry standards, customers across these industries are finding success by combining Eos GNSS receivers and Esri apps.

Esri is the global leader in location intelligence with a network of over 3000 partners around the world. The award winners are organizations that have demonstrated innovative and creative ways to solve complex problems by using Esri’s ArcGIS software and those who have done exceptional work in advancing geographic information systems (GIS) technology. Eos was one of 14 Esri partners that received an achievement award at the conference.

“Esri congratulates Eos on their 2022 IMGIS award in recognition of their innovative work leveraging ArcGIS software,” said Robert Laudati, Director of Global Partners and Alliances at Esri. “We are proud to partner with Eos to foster the use of GIS technology in support of our mutual customers improving infrastructure.”

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

About Eos Positioning Systems

Eos Positioning Systems®, Inc. (Eos) designs and manufactures the world’s premier, high-accuracy GPS / GNSS receivers for the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) market. The Arrow Series® receivers feed submeter, subfoot and centimeter RTK GPS / GNSS location data to any iOS, Android, and Windows device. Free Eos software utilities, such as Eos Tools Pro, were designed to provide users with the smoothest experience of integrating high-accuracy location data and metadata into their mobile workflows.