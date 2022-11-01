Miss Kentucky 2022 Hannah Edelen is challenging all Kentucky early learners to read during National Literacy Month
Miss Kentucky 2022 Hannah Edelen is challenging all Kentucky early learners to read and write during National Family Literacy Month beginning on November 1.
The access that all children will have through this free bilingual interactive library creates a much-needed bridge for literacy between school and home.”COVINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miss Kentucky 2022 Hannah Edelen is challenging all Kentucky early learners to read and write during National Family Literacy Month beginning on November 1. Joining this effort, Footsteps2Brilliance, a bilingual early literacy solution, is offering Kentucky children and families free access to interactive eBooks, songs, and games in English and Spanish. Kentucky families can access this free library at www.footsteps2brilliance.com/kentucky.
Inspired by Read Ready Covington's local initiative under the leadership of Mayor Joe Meyer, Hannah, a Kentucky teacher and author, created Read Ready Kentucky to equip all children with the tools to change the world through reading. As part of her Read Ready Kentucky campaign, she has partnered with Footsteps2Brilliance to provide access to a free library of 500+ interactive educational activities.
Families can use this free library to participate in National Family Literacy Month by:
● Reading books
● Using the Footsteps2Brilliance Create-a-Book feature to write their own books
● Recording themselves singing or reading the books
● Taking selfies of themselves reading with their families
● Sending their best work to Hannah at MissKY@footsteps2brilliance.com
“The access that all children will have through this free bilingual interactive library creates a much-needed bridge for literacy between school and home,” says Mayor Joe Meyer. “We look forward to seeing the students’ successes during National Family Literacy month.”
Participants will receive certificates signed by Miss Kentucky 2022. A select number also will receive a signed copy of Hannah’s book, Hank the Horse and the Case of the Missing Eggs or Honey the Horse and Kentucky Proud. Hannah wrote these books to teach young children, in a developmentally appropriate way, the importance of critically analyzing information and the value of Kentucky agriculture.
About Mayor Joe Meyer’s “Read Ready Covington”
Read Ready Covington is a city-wide early literacy initiative that helps families, caregivers and educators prepare our littlest readers to become future leaders. By using free access to learning applications such as Footsteps2Brilliance® and Clever Kids University® as well as other educational resources throughout the city, our shared goal creates an environment for lifelong learning in Covington that’s collaborative, comfortable and fun. Together, we are helping the children of Covington be prepared for a brighter future.
https://www.covingtonky.gov/government/departments/neighborhood-services/literacy
About Miss Kentucky 2022 Hannah Edelen
Hannah Edelen, Miss Kentucky 2022, is committed to student success. From teaching in her own classroom to inspiring students across the Commonwealth, Hannah encourages students to learn by sharing how education helped her overcome the obstacles in her life. Hannah recognizes the value of early literacy and how it is fundamental to creating a successful pathway whether it be attending a postsecondary institution, vocational training, military, or entering the workforce. “Together, let’s create a Read Ready Kentucky!”
https://misskentucky.org/meet-miss-kentucky
About Footsteps2Brilliance
Footsteps2Brilliance, Inc. is the breakthrough early learning platform that accelerates early literacy achievement by uniting the power of mobile gaming technology with the latest in cognitive research. Footsteps2Brilliance provides enticing, interactive, 24/7 learning experiences that digitally link school and home to give students the edge they need for success in school today and the world tomorrow. For further information contact: info@footsteps2brilliance.com.
