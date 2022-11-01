NYS Inspector General and Navy SEAL to Speak at NYACT Conference for Law Enforcement and Insurance Professionals

New York State Inspector General Attorney Lucy Lang and Kevin Holland Master Sergeant, Former Navy SEAL Team 6 and Delta Force, will be speaking at the NYACT Annual Education Conference on Nov. 9 at the Heritage Club in Bethpage, NY.

/EIN News/ -- ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York State Inspector General and lifelong New Yorker Lucy Lang, and Kevin Holland, Master Sergeant, Former Navy SEAL Team 6 and Delta Force, will be featured speakers at The New York Anti Car Theft and Fraud Association (NYACT) 2022 Annual Education Conference on Nov. 9, 2022, at the Heritage Club at Bethpage State Park.

In addition to serving as New York's Inspector General, Ms. Lang serves as the Vice Chair of the American Bar Association Criminal Justice Section, a member of the Council on Criminal Justice, and a Term Member of the Council on Foreign Relations. Prior to her appointment, Ms. Lang served as Director of the Institute for Innovation in Prosecution (IIP), and as Assistant District Attorney in Manhattan, where she investigated and prosecuted violent crimes including homicides, gun violence, and domestic abuse. Ms. Lang brings her longstanding commitment to justice to bear in the Office's investigations into corruption, waste, fraud, abuse, and misconduct in state government as well as deep experience designing and implementing practices that promote institutional integrity, transparency, and accountability.

Kevin Holland, Master Sergeant, Former Navy SEAL Team 6 and Delta Force, is the only publicly known operative to have served in both units over his noteworthy 20-year military career. Holland entered the Navy in 1988, volunteering for Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL training. He first deployed in 1990, and during his deployment, Desert Storm began and during that time was awarded the Navy Achievement Medal and sent to Sniper School. He separated from the Navy in 1995, but after 9/11, Holland re-enlisted. He was assigned to the US Army Special Operations Command, completed the Special Forces Qualification Course, earning his Special Forces Tab and Green Beret. He deployed 20 times to the Middle East, conducting over 2000 combat missions. He was wounded in 2004 when an IED exploded behind his vehicle, and in March 2011, while on a mission in the Middle East, Holland was hit multiple times by a foreign fighter. Holland has received more than 30 awards, including seven Bronze Stars along with two Purple Hearts.

Other informational sessions will include:

Michael Mulcahy, Vanguard Direct, presents the Digital Transformation of NYS's Motor Vehicle Dealer Oversight Program. David M. Masur, Ph.D., ABPP will introduce Basic Concepts of Billing Practices in Psychology, and Thomas Burke, Detective Bureau/Auto Crime, NYPD, will present Photo Identification of Motor Vehicles.

The New York Anti Car Theft and Fraud Association (NYACT) is New York's association founded to provide training for insurance and law enforcement personnel to combat vehicle crime and insurance fraud.

Visit nyact.org for articles and from the conference or email the NYACT Office at office@nyact.org.

