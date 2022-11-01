Marco Rullo Named Chief Executive Officer Of Pineapple Consolidated Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Veteran cannabis executive to lead Los Angeles dispensary chain

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pineapple Consolidated Inc. dba Pineapple Express (the “Company” or “PCI”), an emerging Los Angeles retailer and leader in the cannabis industry, has appointed seasoned retail executive and industry veteran Marco Rullo as its Chief Executive Officer and President.

“As our retail footprint expands in the greater Los Angeles Area, Marco will provide both the personnel leadership and operational strategy to bring positive returns to those financially invested in the Pineapple Express brand,” said Matthew Feinstein, Chairman and CFO of Pineapple Consolidated Inc. “I couldn’t be more excited to have Marco join us.”

In this new role, Rullo will oversee the development and expansion of the Pineapple Consolidated portfolio of companies, and advancing the company’s goal of establishing Pineapple Express as the premier dispensary chain in Los Angeles. With current operations and projects in development, Pineapple Express expects to have eight locations open within the next nine months, making it a recognized leader in cannabis retail.

“We are on a mission to lead the cannabis industry by offering an immersive, hospitality-level shopping environment that caters to each customer’s unique needs,” said Rullo, “I’m excited to work with our best-in-class team to build the largest legal retail cannabis dispensary footprint in Los Angeles by making our customers’ well-being the priority.”

Joining PCI, Mr. Rullo brings over a dozen years of top-level executive leadership experience, having successfully brought focus and driven growth at both the startup and enterprise level. An MBA Economist, Rullo provides sound decision making and builds high-performing, diverse teams; while increasing value for both the company and its investors.

About Pineapple Consolidated Inc.

Pineapple Consolidated, Inc. (PCI) is a retail development and management company that actively operates storefront cannabis dispensaries. PCI is dedicated to creating a safe space for qualified investment partners looking for a risk-adverse investment vehicle in the cannabis industry. The Company’s management services are available to both aspiring and experienced retail operators looking for liquidity, and its brand, Pineapple Express, offers a proven track record of success founded on full suite of retail management services which drive greater revenue, cost-efficiencies, and higher profits. Learn more about PCI at PineappleConsolidated.com or find a retail location at PineappleExpress.com.

###

Contact Information:

Pineapple Consolidated Inc.

(888) 245-5703

PR@PineappleConsolidated.com