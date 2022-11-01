New Book Shares the Lives of Expats in Paradise
Expats in Paradise: Life in Puerto Vallarta Provides Everything Future Expats Need to Know
The book shows the everyday lives of 13 expat singles, couples and families who live in Puerto Vallarta or along the Bay of Banderas. It's everything you need to know about living in Puerto Vallarta.”PUERTO VALLARTA, JALISCO, MEXICO, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After living in Puerto Vallarta for six years, Robert Nelson wrote his first love letter to this Mexican tropical paradise: Boomers in Paradise: Living in Puerto Vallarta. Now, 14 years later, his new book, Expats in Paradise: Life in Puerto Vallarta, brings a fresh new look at the daily lives of a disparate group of expats from America, Canada, Argentina, France, England and even the Czech Republic, reflecting the cosmopolitan and international personality of Puerto Vallarta.
Their unique and personal experiences provide readers with the facts, feelings and observations necessary to help them decide if they want to make Puerto Vallarta their place in the sun.
“Expats in Paradise: Life in Puerto Vallarta looks at the day-to-day lives of 13 expat singles, couples and families who live in Puerto Vallarta or along the Bay of Banderas,” author Robert Nelson said. “It examines their cost of living, healthcare, the quality of local schools, why they chose to live in Puerto Vallarta, where they are from, where they live, how they live and also answers a hundred other questions about life in Puerto Vallarta. The first chapter of the book is loaded with detailed information from our many Expats In Mexico surveys on moving to Mexico and living, working or retiring in Mexico and specifically Puerto Vallarta.”
The book is available in paperback on Amazon for $13.99 and Kindle $7.99.
After years of visiting Puerto Vallarta, Robert Nelson moved to the city by the Bay of Banderas in 2002. He has also lived in Germany, Turkey and Greece and has traveled to over a dozen countries on three continents. The founder of the popular online magazine Expats In Mexico - The Expat Guide to Living in Mexico, Nelson also was a broadcasting and marketing professional for over four decades and an adjunct professor of advertising for a decade at San Jose State University in San Jose, California
