Green Chemicals and Materials Market Size is projected to reach USD 229.04 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.5%: Straits Research

The global green chemicals and materials market size was valued at USD 101.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 229.04 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2030. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have the highest growth rate during forecast period.

Instead of using traditional chemicals and materials, green chemical alternatives are chosen since they are more environmentally friendly. Since the industrial revolution, the global economy has expanded significantly as pollution levels have risen rapidly.

International sales of consumer goods have increased at a considerable pace over the last several decades. The creation of numerous employment opportunities, employing a large number of people having various skill levels, has increased the spending capacity of the people. In addition to this, the urban population has also grown considerably due to the factors mentioned above.

Electronic goods and food and beverages are packed in plastics, which take up centuries to degrade. This has resulted in an increase in pollution levels and the creation of landfills, which have taken up a significant amount of land space. In line with this, various producers and manufacturers of food and beverage products and electronic goods are demanding packaging material that is biopolymeric in nature. Biopolymers have shown tremendous potential in replacing plastic packaging.





Impact of COVID-19

The pandemic has resulted in global lockdowns at national and international levels. This has led to the closing down of many micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which has resulted in job losses. These factors have considerably reduced consumer income, which is among the primary drivers for green chemicals and materials since the B2C segment is among the largest end-user of these products.

In addition to this, there has also been a decrease in the prices of oil and gas, which has turned the attention of the industrial users towards using fossil fuels to meet the energy requirement, owing to the low prices. However, international climate change pacts and treaties is likely to put a restraint on such rampant and continued usage on conventional fuels in the long term.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 229.04 Billion by 2030 CAGR 9.5% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Material, Application, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors BASF SE, Arkema Group, Evonik Industries AG, BiologiQ Inc, Dongguan Xinhai Environmental-Friendly Material Co., Ltd, Mitsubishi Chemical corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Vertec Biosolvents, Inc., Ecovia Renewables, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., GFBiochemicals Ltd., Plantic Technologies Limited, Total Corbion PLA, Secos Group Ltd., USG Corporation, Key Market Opportunities Increasing Prevalence Of The Advanced Materials Industry Enhances The Expansion Of The Green Chemicals And Materials Market Share Key Market Drivers Growing awareness in consumers for sustainable products

Increasing government investments, and initiatives for infrastructure development

Regional Analysis

This type of packaging has also appealed to the modern consumer that is now environmentally conscious. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have the highest growth rate. The sheer number of population, the thriving cosmetics industry in South Korea, and Japan, and the ever-growing sales of consumer products in emerging economies, such as India and Malaysia, among others, is likely to drive the growth of this market across the globe.

Key Highlights

The global green chemicals and materials market size was valued at USD 101.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 229.04 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2030.

was valued at USD 101.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 229.04 billion by 2030 at a from 2022 to 2030. In the green chemicals and materials market, the automotive sector is predicted to increase at a substantial rate during the forecast period.

Europe will dominate the market for green chemicals and materials throughout the forecast period.

Competitive Players in the Global Green Chemicals and Materials Market

BASF SE

Arkema Group

Evonik Industries AG

BiologiQ Inc

Dongguan Xinhai Environmental-Friendly Material Co., Ltd

Mitsubishi Chemical corporation

Toray Industries Inc.

Vertec Biosolvents, Inc.

Ecovia Renewables, Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

GFBiochemicals Ltd.

Plantic Technologies Limited

Total Corbion PLA

Secos Group Ltd.

USG Corporation





Green Chemicals and Materials Market: Segmentation

By Material

Bio-Polymers

Bio-Organic Acids

Bio-Alcohols

Bio-Ketones

By Application

Construction

Food and Beverages

Personal Care

Packaging

Automotive

Agriculture

Textiles

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America and the Caribbean

The Middle East and Africa





