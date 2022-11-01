Green Chemicals and Materials Market Size is projected to reach USD 229.04 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.5%: Straits Research
The global green chemicals and materials market size was valued at USD 101.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 229.04 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2030. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have the highest growth rate during forecast period.
/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instead of using traditional chemicals and materials, green chemical alternatives are chosen since they are more environmentally friendly. Since the industrial revolution, the global economy has expanded significantly as pollution levels have risen rapidly.
International sales of consumer goods have increased at a considerable pace over the last several decades. The creation of numerous employment opportunities, employing a large number of people having various skill levels, has increased the spending capacity of the people. In addition to this, the urban population has also grown considerably due to the factors mentioned above.
Electronic goods and food and beverages are packed in plastics, which take up centuries to degrade. This has resulted in an increase in pollution levels and the creation of landfills, which have taken up a significant amount of land space. In line with this, various producers and manufacturers of food and beverage products and electronic goods are demanding packaging material that is biopolymeric in nature. Biopolymers have shown tremendous potential in replacing plastic packaging.
Impact of COVID-19
The pandemic has resulted in global lockdowns at national and international levels. This has led to the closing down of many micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which has resulted in job losses. These factors have considerably reduced consumer income, which is among the primary drivers for green chemicals and materials since the B2C segment is among the largest end-user of these products.
In addition to this, there has also been a decrease in the prices of oil and gas, which has turned the attention of the industrial users towards using fossil fuels to meet the energy requirement, owing to the low prices. However, international climate change pacts and treaties is likely to put a restraint on such rampant and continued usage on conventional fuels in the long term.
Report Scope
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Size
|USD 229.04 Billion by 2030
|CAGR
|9.5% (2022-2030)
|Historical Data
|2019-2020
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2022-2030
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|Material, Application, Region
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
|Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
|BASF SE, Arkema Group, Evonik Industries AG, BiologiQ Inc, Dongguan Xinhai Environmental-Friendly Material Co., Ltd, Mitsubishi Chemical corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Vertec Biosolvents, Inc., Ecovia Renewables, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., GFBiochemicals Ltd., Plantic Technologies Limited, Total Corbion PLA, Secos Group Ltd., USG Corporation,
|Key Market Opportunities
|Increasing Prevalence Of The Advanced Materials Industry Enhances The Expansion Of The Green Chemicals And Materials Market Share
|Key Market Drivers
| Growing awareness in consumers for sustainable products
Increasing government investments, and initiatives for infrastructure development
Regional Analysis
This type of packaging has also appealed to the modern consumer that is now environmentally conscious. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have the highest growth rate. The sheer number of population, the thriving cosmetics industry in South Korea, and Japan, and the ever-growing sales of consumer products in emerging economies, such as India and Malaysia, among others, is likely to drive the growth of this market across the globe.
Key Highlights
- The global green chemicals and materials market size was valued at USD 101.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 229.04 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2030.
- In the green chemicals and materials market, the automotive sector is predicted to increase at a substantial rate during the forecast period.
- Europe will dominate the market for green chemicals and materials throughout the forecast period.
Competitive Players in the Global Green Chemicals and Materials Market
- BASF SE
- Arkema Group
- Evonik Industries AG
- BiologiQ Inc
- Dongguan Xinhai Environmental-Friendly Material Co., Ltd
- Mitsubishi Chemical corporation
- Toray Industries Inc.
- Vertec Biosolvents, Inc.
- Ecovia Renewables, Inc.
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
- GFBiochemicals Ltd.
- Plantic Technologies Limited
- Total Corbion PLA
- Secos Group Ltd.
- USG Corporation
Green Chemicals and Materials Market: Segmentation
By Material
- Bio-Polymers
- Bio-Organic Acids
- Bio-Alcohols
- Bio-Ketones
By Application
- Construction
- Food and Beverages
- Personal Care
- Packaging
- Automotive
- Agriculture
- Textiles
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Central and South America and the Caribbean
- The Middle East and Africa
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Introduction
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Market Scope
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Primary Research
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions
2.4 Secondary Data Sources
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Report Segmentation & Scope
4.2 Value Chain Analysis: Green Chemicals and Materials Market
4.2.1 Vendor Matrix
4.3 Key Market Trends
4.3.1 Drivers
4.3.2 Restraints
4.3.3 Opportunities
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Threat of Substitution
4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry
4.5 Environmental & Regulatory Landscape
4.6 Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact
4.7 Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario
4.8 Parent Market Overview
4.9 Technology Landscape
4.10 Market Share Analysis
4.11 Potential Venture Analysis
4.12 COVID-19 impact Analysis
4.12.1 Pre and Post COVID 19 Impact Scenario
4.12.2 Market Challenges and Recovery Timeline
4.12.3 Quartely Growth Estimation and Forecast (2020–2030)
4.13 Regional Price Trends
4.14 Raw Material Trends
4.15 Cost Structure Analysis
4.15.1 Labor Cost
4.15.2 Consumables
4.15.3 Maintenance Cost
5 Material Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
5.2 Biopolymers
5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
5.3 Bio-Organic Acids
5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
5.4 Bio-Alcohols
5.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
5.5 Bio-Ketones
5.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
6 Application Overview
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
6.2 Construction
6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
6.3 Food and Beverages
6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
6.4 Personal Care
6.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
6.5 Packaging
6.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
6.6 Automotive
6.6.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
6.7 Agriculture
6.7.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
6.8 Textiles
6.8.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
7 Regional Overview
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
7.2 North America
7.2.1 Economic Overview
7.2.2 Market Scenario
7.2.3 The U.S.
7.2.3.1 By Material
7.2.3.2 By Application
7.2.4 Canada
7.2.4.1 By Material
7.2.4.2 By Application
7.2.5 Mexico
7.2.5.1 By Material
7.2.5.2 By Application
7.3 Central and South America and the Caribbean
7.3.1 Economic Overview
7.3.2 Market Scenario
7.3.3 Brazil
7.3.3.1 By Material
7.3.3.2 By Application
7.3.4 Argentina
7.3.4.1 By Material
7.3.4.2 By Application
7.3.5 Columbia
7.3.5.1 By Material
7.3.5.2 By Application
7.3.6 The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean
7.3.6.1 By Material
7.3.6.2 By Application
7.4 Europe
7.4.1 Economic Overview
7.4.2 Market Scenario
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.3.1 By Material
7.4.3.2 By Application
7.4.4 France
7.4.4.1 By Material
7.4.4.2 By Application
7.4.5 The U.K.
7.4.5.1 By Material
7.4.5.2 By Application
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.6.1 By Material
7.4.6.2 By Application
7.4.7 The Rest of Europe
7.4.7.1 By Material
7.4.7.2 By Application
7.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)
7.5.1 Economic Overview
7.5.2 Market Scenario
7.5.3 China
7.5.3.1 By Material
7.5.3.2 By Application
7.5.4 Japan
7.5.4.1 By Material
7.5.4.2 By Application
7.5.5 India
7.5.5.1 By Material
7.5.5.2 By Application
7.5.6 Australia
7.5.6.1 By Material
7.5.6.2 By Application
7.5.7 South Korea
7.5.7.1 By Material
7.5.7.2 By Application
7.5.8 The Rest of APAC
7.5.8.1 By Material
7.5.8.2 By Application
7.6 The Middle East
7.6.1 Economic Overview
7.6.2 Market Scenario
7.6.3 Saudi Arabia
7.6.3.1 By Material
7.6.3.2 By Application
7.6.4 The UAE
7.6.4.1 By Material
7.6.4.2 By Application
7.6.5 Qatar
7.6.5.1 By Material
7.6.5.2 By Application
7.6.6 Oman
7.6.6.1 By Material
7.6.6.2 By Application
7.6.7 Turkey
7.6.7.1 By Material
7.6.7.2 By Application
7.6.8 The Rest of MEA
7.6.8.1 By Material
7.6.8.2 By Application
7.7 Africa
7.7.1 Economic Overview
7.7.2 Market Scenario
7.7.3 Nigeria
7.7.3.1 By Material
7.7.3.2 By Application
7.7.4 South Africa
7.7.4.1 By Material
7.7.4.2 By Application
7.7.5 The Rest of Africa
7.7.5.1 By Material
7.7.5.2 By Application
8 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers
8.1 Competition Dashboard
8.2 Industry Structure
8.3 BASF SE
8.3.1 Business Overview
8.3.2 Financial Performance
8.3.3 Recent Developments
8.3.4 Product Portfolio
8.4 Arkema Group
8.4.1 Business Overview
8.4.2 Financial Performance
8.4.3 Recent Developments
8.4.4 Product Portfolio
8.5 Evonik Industries AG
8.5.1 Business Overview
8.5.2 Financial Performance
8.5.3 Recent Developments
8.5.4 Product Portfolio
8.6 BiologiQ Inc
8.6.1 Business Overview
8.6.2 Financial Performance
8.6.3 Recent Developments
8.6.4 Product Portfolio
8.7 Dongguan Xinhai Environmental-Friendly Material Co., Ltd
8.7.1 Business Overview
8.7.2 Financial Performance
8.7.3 Recent Developments
8.7.4 Product Portfolio
8.8 Mitsubishi Chemical corporation
8.8.1 Business Overview
8.8.2 Financial Performance
8.8.3 Recent Developments
8.8.4 Product Portfolio
8.9 Toray Industries Inc.
8.9.1 Business Overview
8.9.2 Financial Performance
8.9.3 Recent Developments
8.9.4 Product Portfolio
8.10 Vertec Biosolvents Inc.
8.10.1 Business Overview
8.10.2 Financial Performance
8.10.3 Recent Developments
8.10.4 Product Portfolio
8.11 Ecovia Renewables Inc.
8.11.1 Business Overview
8.11.2 Financial Performance
8.11.3 Recent Developments
8.11.4 Product Portfolio
8.12 Koninklijke DSM N.V.
8.12.1 Business Overview
8.12.2 Financial Performance
8.12.3 Recent Developments
8.12.4 Product Portfolio
8.13 GFBiochemicals Ltd.
8.13.1 Business Overview
8.13.2 Financial Performance
8.13.3 Recent Developments
8.13.4 Product Portfolio
8.14 Plantic Technologies Limited
8.14.1 Business Overview
8.14.2 Financial Performance
8.14.3 Recent Developments
8.14.4 Product Portfolio
8.15 Total Corbion PLA
8.15.1 Business Overview
8.15.2 Financial Performance
8.15.3 Recent Developments
8.15.4 Product Portfolio
8.16 Secos group Ltd.
8.16.1 Business Overview
8.16.2 Financial Performance
8.16.3 Recent Developments
8.16.4 Product Portfolio
8.17 USG Corporation
8.17.1 Business Overview
8.17.2 Financial Performance
8.17.3 Recent Developments
8.17.4 Product Portfolio
9 Conclusion & Recommendation
10 Acronyms & Abbreviations
