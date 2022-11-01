Submit Release
atai Life Sciences to Participate in November Investor Events & Healthcare Conferences

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and BERLIN, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- atai Life Sciences N.V. (Nasdaq: ATAI) (“atai”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders, will participate in the following investor events & healthcare conferences:

  • Credit Suisse Annual Healthcare Conference in Southern California
    Format: Fireside Chat
    Date and Time: Wednesday, November 9th, 4:35 p.m. – 6:35 p.m. ET
    Conference link: Credit Suisse Annual Healthcare Conference
  • HLTH in Las Vegas
    Format: Industry Panel
    Date and Time: Monday, November 14th, 7:20 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET
    Conference link: HLTH
  • Collaborating for Novel Solutions (CNS) Summit in Boca Raton, Florida
    Format: Keynote Industry Panel
    Date and Time: Saturday, November 19th, 12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET
    Conference link: Collaborating for Novel Solutions Summit

Certain events will have archived webcasts available in the Events section of atai’s website at https://www.atai.life, where they will be available for up to 90 days.

About atai Life Sciences
atai Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders. Founded in 2018 as a response to the significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health treatment landscape, atai is dedicated to acquiring, incubating, and efficiently developing innovative therapeutics to treat depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders.

By pooling resources and best practices, atai aims to responsibly accelerate the development of new medicines across its companies to achieve clinically meaningful and sustained behavioral change in mental health patients.

atai's vision is to heal mental health disorders so that everyone, everywhere can live a more fulfilled life. For more information, please visit www.atai.life

Contact Information

Investor Contact:
Stephen Bardin
Chief Financial Officer
Email: IR@atai.life

Media Contact:
Allan Malievsky
Senior Director of External Affairs
Email: PR@atai.life 


Primary Logo

