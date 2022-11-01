Submit Release
Missouri hunters check 1,846 birds during fall firearms turkey season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that hunters checked 1,846 turkeys during Missouri’s fall firearms turkey season, Oct. 1-31. Top harvest counties were Franklin with 70 birds harvested, Gasconade with 52, and Laclede with 50.

For current fall firearms turkey harvest results by county, go online to MDC’s website at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/.

Hunters harvested 1,836 birds during the 2021 fall firearms turkey season. For more harvest results for past seasons, visit MDC online at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/turkey/turkey-reports/turkey-harvest-summaries.

Fall archery turkey hunting continues through Nov. 11 and resumes Nov. 23 through Jan. 15, 2023. Get more information about fall turkey hunting at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/turkey

MDC reminds Missouri turkey hunters to save and submit feathers from birds they harvest this fall for a research project that will improve its ability to estimate turkey abundance across Missouri. Interested hunters are asked to retain a wing and 3-5 feathers from the breast after Telechecking their turkey. They will then be mailed a feather submission packet, including a postage-paid return envelope to submit feathers at no cost. To receive a feather submission packet, register at mdc.mo.gov/turkeyfeathers.

