eHACCP.org Launches HACCP Training and Certification Course for Dairy Industries
eHACCP.org a privately held food safety resource company that specializes in Food Safety Plans and Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) training programs for individuals and corporations have launched a new food safety course for the dairy industry.
“eHACCP.org has developed an online HACCP course specifically for the dairy industries and we will be cooperating with the University of Wisconsin to address the market,” announced Stephen Sockett, the Owner and Operator of eHACCP.org. “We have had a long history of successfully working with Canadian dairy operations like Saputo and with individuals working in the dairy industries in the United States. This new relationship will help us expand our product offerings to some of the largest dairy operations in the United States which ultimately helps them reduce their food safety risks and operational expenditures,” added Mr. Sockett.
Based in Canada, eHACCP.org develops online Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) training programs and online HACCP courses that are accredited by the International HACCP Alliance. HACCP certification is required for individuals that create and implement Food Safety Plans and can help employees identify and prevent hazards in their facilities. “Our online certified HACCP training courses are designed to demystify the basic principles of HACCP combining content, examples, activities, quizzes, and a final exam. Students learn to apply HACCP principles in order to design, create and manage their HACCP plan in order to meet regulatory requirements,” explained Mr. Sockett. “Our courses and content are tested and meet the body of knowledge requirements established by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for HACCP training, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) scheme requirements, the FDA’s Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), Hazard Analysis and Risk-Based Preventive Controls (HARPC) and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s Food Safety Enhancement Program.”
“Our initial success has always been helping North American consumers benefit from access to imported fruits, vegetables, and foods from all over the world with our focus being on helping the global food suppliers with their food safety plans and procedures. We are excited to bring that same focus to the dairy industry,” explained Mr. Sockett.
“Our company is enjoying a growth phase and we have recently expanded to Nova Scotia, Canada to help address the product demand for our courses and to expand our operations throughout the east coast seafood industry. Opening up the mid-western United States with our new food safety courses for the dairy industry with the University of Wisconsin should increase our footprint for our other food safety courses. We think that as concerns for food safety and food security increase our food safety courses will continue to help our clients build their careers and they can continue to bring tremendous value to their employers,” concluded Mr. Sockett.
About eHACCP.org
eHACCP.org is an online HACCP training and food safety training site for food manufacturers, processors, producers, water bottlers, and anyone working in the food industry. Our partner subject matter experts come from industry and government to ensure that the online training courses meet and exceed the minimum requirements of both regulatory and industry entities.
eHACCP.org develops, authors, and supports content in association with food safety consultants, USDA and FDA inspectors, university outreach and extension coordinators, veterinarians, biochemists, biologists, business owners, and operators, instructional designers, and many other professionals whose goal is to develop and create content that promotes the strongest food safety posture for less money.
Video overview of eHACCP.org. Online HACCP training and certification for food companies; producers, processors / manufacturers, meat and poultry, seafood, etc.