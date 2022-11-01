ViaroHealth Bringing Needed Business Health Options and State-of-the-Art Primary Health Clinic to La Crosse

ViaroHealth - Expect Better.

ViaroHealth announced that it will be opening a new primary care clinic in early 2023 to complement its services to business clients and the community.

ViaroHealth is forging a new path that’s built for our community.” — Teresa Pulvermacher

LA CROSSE, WI, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ViaroHealth, a La Crosse, WI-based health services provider announced that it will be opening a new primary care clinic in early 2023 to complement its services to business clients and the community. ViaroHealth’s focus is health promotion for both businesses and individuals seeking a fully integrated whole health and wellness option. The unique ViaroHealth model builds on community-based relationships, providing improved local access to care that patients and families need and deserve.

The new 2.5-million-dollar clinic, located at 230 Pine Street in La Crosse, is named ViaroCare. Services will include primary and episodic care with referral as necessary to local healthcare organizations for specialty care. The 6,200 square foot facility houses 8 exam rooms, a procedure room and specialty offices for behavioral health, and other therapeutics such as physical therapy and massage.

“We believe that everyone deserves to be well. ViaroHealth is forging a new path that’s built for our community. We’re delivering wellness in powerful and personal ways and creating a model of whole health that supports workforces and individuals' lives for the better,” said Teresa Pulvermacher, President of ViaroCare. “We have wonderful healthcare in the La Crosse region and ViaroCare will be an incredible addition to this quality of care. Our whole health model allows us to stand alongside our patients throughout their wellness journey.”

ViaroHealth is already integrating business health service options for small and large businesses across Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota in preparation for the clinic opening.

“We make healthcare business simple,” stated AJ Moore, Director of Business Development and Strategy. “Our goal is to provide healthcare that aligns with the organization and employee needs, creating a healthy and dynamic workforce. Every organization has different health and wellness needs. We work with each company to understand their specific culture and environment, and then customize services to help them achieve their long-term business and employee wellness goals.”

ViaroHealth is part of The Weber Group, a La Crosse-based development, hospitality and healthcare company, with the purpose of instituting complete health, fitness and wellness options for employees and their families.

“The Weber Group has continued to place employee wellness as a top priority,” said Libby Weber CEO of The Weber Group. “The Weber Group offers a full-service clinic, gym membership, therapeutic options, as well as behavioral health specialists to assist our employees with their health needs. We see ViaroHealth doing the same for other businesses in the La Crosse area.”