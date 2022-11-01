Submit Release
$1.2 BILLION POWERBALL JACKPOT, $50,000 WINNERS IN ARDMORE, FRANKLIN

ARDMORE/FRANKLINAnd the Powerball ride goes on! As the game’s mighty jackpot continues to rise—now at an estimated $1.2 BILLION for tomorrow night’s drawing—Tennessee Lottery players are having fun while helping generate funds for education programs in the state.

Thousands of lucky players are winning along the way, including two who won $50,000 each from the drawing held Oct. 31, 2022.

Those winners matched four of five white balls plus the red Powerball. The tickets were sold at:

–HP Max Fuel Express, 26425 Main Street, Ardmore

–Kroger, 1203 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin

The $1.2 billion jackpot for the Nov. 2, 2022, drawing is the largest Powerball prize in more than six years. If won, it will be the second largest Powerball jackpot and the fourth largest in U.S. lottery history. The cash value is $596.7 million.  

As always, the Lottery encourages players to have fun while playing responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.

No additional information about last night’s winners is known until the prizes are claimed.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $6.6 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $18.2 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.7 billion in commissions. For additional information, visit tnlottery.com and follow the TEL on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

