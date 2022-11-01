A Return To Innocence: New Coming-Of-Age Memoir A TIME OF INNOCENCE Offers Cure For Modern Unhappiness

Author revisits childhood in rural mountains of Mexico to illustrate how to escape the discontent of today’s overscheduled life in new book published by Palmetto Publishing

/EIN News/ -- Charletson, SC, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine a place unmoved by the tides of change. For author Quirina Vasquez de Bond, this rare locale is how she would describe her childhood home. Raised high up in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range on a ranch alongside fifteen siblings, Vasquez de Bond’s formative years were filled with imagination and adventure. And it was there that she would often find herself mentally retreating as an adult when she felt overwhelmed by the rigors of modern life. Now in her eighties, she hopes to inspire others who feel lost and unhappy to return to an age of innocence in order to recharge.

In A Time of Innocence, Vasquez de Bond describes how she came of age in a modest world and how her innocence evaporated the moment she left home at the age of seventeen. Forced to confront a strange new environment, she found a way to fit in and survive, but her heart would forever remain loyal to her rural mountain roots. And throughout difficult periods in her life, Vasquez de Bond would rewind the clock to revisit a happier time in order to slow down and gain perspective.

Her narrative weaves a rich tapestry representing a unique way of life and illustrates the serenity to be found in nature and domesticity. A fascinating look at an age of innocence forgotten by time, A Time of Innocence invites readers to savor their own fond memories and restore what has been lost.

About the Author:

One of fifteen siblings, Quirina Vasquez de Bond was born and raised in Sonora, Mexico. A Time of Innocence is her first book and was written with the help of her son, Robert J. Bond, Jr.

