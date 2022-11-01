The Medical Image Analysis Software Market Is Set To Grow At A 9% Rate With A Rise In Chronic Diseases As Per The Business Research Company's Medical Image Analysis Software Global Market Report 2022

The reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries. The reports also provide possible solutions and opportunities for surviving this crisis.

According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the medical image analysis software market, an increase in the incidence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the medical image analysis software market going forward. Chronic diseases are conditions or illnesses that often last for three months or longer and have the potential to get worse over time. Medical imaging enables doctors to identify diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and others in their early stages, improving patient outcomes. Early diagnosis and treatment of diseases makes them more manageable, making this cutting-edge technology genuinely life-changing. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, a US-based specialized agency responsible for international public health, chronic disease prevalence has risen by 57% in the year 2020. Also, 19.3 million new cancer cases were registered, and almost 10.0 million cancer deaths occurred in 2020. Therefore, an increase in the incidence of chronic diseases is driving the demand for the medical image analysis software market.

The global medical image analysis software market size is expected to grow from $2.87 billion in 2021 to $3.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The medical image analysis software market is expected to grow to $4.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.1%.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the medical image analysis software market. Major companies operating in the medical image analysis software market are focused on developing technologically advanced software solutions to strengthen their market position. For instance, in August 2020, Random Walk Imaging AB, a Sweden-based novel software solutions company, introduced dVIEWR, the first commercial software product for clinical researchers and radiologists. dVIEWR creates new parameter maps that provide actionable information on tissue microstructure at a previously unheard-of level of precision and detail. The 'drag and drop' interface, which is powered by the MICE ToolkitTM, allows clinical researchers without substantial programming skills to conduct custom image analysis workflows quickly and easily. Similarly, more experienced users can customize their own workflow designs, inputs, and outputs using the interface.

Major players in the medical image analysis software market are AGFA Healthcare, AQUILAB, Carestream Health Inc, Esaote S.p.A, GE Healthcare, Image Analysis Group, INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., Merge Healthcare Inc, MIM Software Inc, Mirada Medical Limited, Philips Healthcare, ScienceSoft USA Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, and Xinapse Systems Ltd.

The global medical image analysis software market is segmented by type into integrated software, standalone software; by image type into 2D image, 3D image, 4D image; by modality into tomography, ultrasound imaging, radiographic imaging, X-ray imaging, MRI, other modalities; by application into orthopedics, dental application, neurology, cardiology, oncology, obstetrics and gynecology, mammography, other applications; by end user into hospital, diagnostic center, research center, other end users.

North America was the largest region in the medical image analysis software market in 2021. The regions covered in the medical image analysis software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

