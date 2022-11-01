Memphis Redbirds and Memphis 901 FC team up to kickoff No Trash November

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Redbirds and Memphis 901 FC are teaming up with Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee on November 5 to help kick off No Trash November, a month-long statewide initiative encouraging Tennesseans to participate in cleanup events in their communities.

"We are thrilled to have the Memphis Redbirds and Memphis 901 FC as partners for the second annual No Trash November campaign, " said Denise Beard Baker, transportation program supervisor, TDOT. “They are joining volunteers right here in Memphis and from across the state in November to help us in our mission to prevent and reduce litter in Tennessee.” Last year’s inaugural campaign included more than 1,000 volunteers who collected more than 46,000 pounds of litter from the state’s roadways.

The November 5 cleanup will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Cleanup participants will meet at AutoZone Park and will be cleaning up around the park. Community members are invited to participate and may register at https://www.milb.com/memphis/forms/nobody-trashes-tn/form/?_wcsid=01F62CD4805169A353B544DDDF6CCA1E3843E8F74F586C81. The first 25 volunteers to register will receive a No Trash November T-shirt. The first 100 volunteers to register will receive a Redbirds hat.

In partnership with Keep Tennessee Beautiful (KTnB) and Adopt-A-Highway groups, residents are invited to join public events being held across the state. Additional partners for the Memphis cleanup include Memphis City Beautiful, who is providing cleanup tools, supplies and logistical support, City of Memphis and Shelby County.



To find a local cleanup and to register your group, visit https://nobodytrashestennessee.com/no-trash-november. Campaign tools and resources including a cleanup location map and a trash tracker measuring pounds collected are also available. All residents are encouraged to show their support for a litter-free Tennessee by using the #NobodyTrashesTennessee and #NoTrashNovember hashtags in social media to highlight their litter prevention actions throughout the month. For additional ways to participate in No Trash November, read: You Can Participate in No Trash November in 5 Easy Steps.

DATE + TIME

Saturday, November 5, 2022, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.; 9:30 a.m. media availability; 9:30 a.m. safety talk and cleanup

WHERE

AutoZone Park, 200 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38103

Free Parking: Shelby County employee lot - under the viaduct on B.B. King and 2nd St. - can take the trolly to Union Avenue for $1, or 205 Peabody Place: $5 Parking for 4 hours

REGISTRATION

https://www.milb.com/memphis/forms/nobody-trashes-tn/form/?_wcsid=01F62CD4805169A353B544DDDF6CCA1E3843E8F74F586C81

MEDIA AVAILABILITIES

Missy Marshall, Keep Tennessee Beautiful

David Burgess, Memphis City Beautiful

WHO

Memphis Redbirds

Memphis 901 FC

Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee

Keep Tennessee Beautiful

Memphis City Beautiful

Shelby County

EVENT MEDIA CONTACTS



Denise Beard Baker, TDOT 629.201.1042

Monica Kizer, Keep Tennessee Beautiful 662-216-6480

Kyle Howard, Keep Tennessee Beautiful 423.305.5728

About Nobody Trashes Tennessee



Nobody Trashes Tennessee (NTT) is the State of Tennessee’s official litter prevention campaign managed by Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). Visit https://nobodytrashestennessee.com/adopt-a-highway/ to learn more about TDOT’s Adopt-A-Highway program and additional ways to get involved in helping to prevent and reduce litter through personal actions, community events, and reporting littering incidents through the Tennessee Litter Hotline (1-877-8LITTER). Join the conversation at facebook.com/nobodytrashesTN, instagram.com/nobodytrashestn and twitter.com/NobodyTrashesTN.

