Mortgage Lending Market Expected to Reach $27,509.24 Billion by 2031

PORTLAND , OR, USA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mortgage Lending Market by Type of Mortgage Loan (Conventional Mortgage Loans, Jumbo Loans, Government-insured Mortgage Loans, Others), by Mortgage Loan Terms (30-year Mortgage, 20-year Mortgage, 15-year Mortgage, Others), by Interest Rate (Fixed-rate Mortgage Loan, Adjustable-rate Mortgage Loan), by Provider (Primary Mortgage Lender, Secondary Mortgage Lender): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031. According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Mortgage Lending Market,” The mortgage lending market was valued at $11,487.23 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $27,509.24 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031.

The report covers a detailed analysis of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the market. The prolonged lockdown across the world and stringent restrictions on international trade have a significant impact on the global Mortgage Lending market. The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in a disrupted supply chain and value. Moreover, the pandemic increased the prices of raw materials and created a shortage of skilled workforce. The report provides consumer preferences, trends, and budget impact on the market owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mortgage Lending Market Report Highlights

Type of Mortgage Loan

Conventional Mortgage Loans

Jumbo Loans

Government-insured Mortgage Loans

Others

Mortgage Loan Terms

30-year Mortgage

20-year Mortgage

15-year Mortgage

Others

Interest Rate

Fixed-rate Mortgage Loan

Adjustable-rate Mortgage Loan

Provider

Primary Mortgage Lender

Banks

Credit Unions

NBFC’s

Others

Secondary Mortgage Lender

The report includes a comprehensive study of market trends, major market players, and top investment pockets that help understand strategies and make informed decisions. The study involves a detailed analysis of the top impacting factors and major investment pockets that affect the overall market growth. The Global Mortgage Lending market report offers the segmentation and study of prime market players. The major companies are Ally Financial Inc., Bank of America Corporation, BNP Paribas Fortis, Citigroup, Inc., Fannie Mae, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Mr. Cooper Group Inc., PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, QNB, Royal Bank of Canada, Rocket Mortgage, LLC, Social Finance, Inc., Standard Chartered, Truist, Wells Fargo, ClearCapital.com, Inc. and Roostify, Inc.

