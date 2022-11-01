Startup Scent Lab is Personalizing the Fragrance Industry with Immersive Digital Experiences and AI-tech

Starting with high quality, clean-burning candles that feature personalized scents.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scent Lab today announced the launch of its online platform that’s changing the way consumers shop for fragrance. Scent Lab is the first digital destination that leverages immersive video experiences and AI tech to curate scents perfect for the individual consumer in premium, yet affordable products. Scent Lab just launched with their first product, candles.

“Traditional fragrance brands lack a personalized experience, cost a premium price and require hours of browsing time,” says Ariana Silvestro, Founder of Scent Lab. “With Scent Lab, we created a hyper-personalized experience that enables customers to unlock their perfect scents in products that fit their personality and aesthetic without breaking the bank.”

Scent Lab’s scent discovery starts with high-sensory immersive video content -similar to ASMR style videos- to understand mood and emotions. It's followed by a few questions to understand lifestyle and preferences. The data is run through a proprietary algorithm that unlocks the consumer’s perfect scents.

Scent Lab will keep an online scent profile for its customers. Overtime, it will leverage self learning AI to recommend new signature and seasonal scent matches. “Consumers are looking for brands that understand they are individuals and don’t deliver a one-size-fits-all experience,” says Silvestro.

Each Scent Lab candle is 14 ounces, double wicked and made with phthalate-free and Prop-65 chemical-free fragrance, 100% sustainable soy wax and organic cotton wicks. It comes in a customizable matte glass vessel of the customer’s choosing and an eco-friendly satin candle bag. The estimated burn time is 80 hours and it retails for $45 with free shipping.

Unlock a personalized scent and customize a Scent Lab candle today at shopscentlab.com.

About Scent Lab

Scent Lab is the first digital destination that leverages immersive video experiences and AI tech to curate scents perfect for you and your home. We offer premium yet affordable products, starting with personalized, clean-burning candles with customizable matte glass vessels. To experience our Scent Lab scent discovery and curate your perfect scent, visit shopscentlab.com.

Attachment

Virginia DeSimone greige communications, LLC virginia@gogreige.com