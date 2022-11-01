US $ 380 Bn Market Valuation Is Anticipated for Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market ;Due To Waste Management by Regulatory Agencies in the U.S.| Fact.MR

BPA And Benzene, Which Are Frequently Found In Packaging Materials And Are Hazardous To Human Health, Can Occasionally Cause Cancer, High Blood Pressure, And Lung Problems. Since Consumers Are Now Aware Of All The Negative Effects Of Such Packaging, They Prefer Biodegradable Packaging Materials Over Other Unsustainable Materials

The global eco-friendly food packaging market is expected to reach a size of US$ 380 billion by the end of 2032, as per data released by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



The market for eco-friendly food packaging is expanding as a result of rising consumer awareness of the harmful effects of utilizing single-use and non-biodegradable plastic goods for food packing. The environment is being negatively impacted by the widespread use of single-use and non-biodegradable plastic packaging materials. Plastic takes many years to disintegrate in a landfill, and throughout that time, it remains in the environment, harming the environment in various ways and ultimately endangering the lives of people, animals, and plants.



The food business is switching to products manufactured from paper or compostable substitutes for single-use plastic straws, lids, closures, caps, cups, and food trays. Due to shifting customer tastes towards packaged and convenient food items, product demand in the food industry will continue to rise.

Market expansion has been fueled by consumer dissatisfaction with conventional packaging and government pressure to switch to eco-friendly materials. To lessen their ecological footprint, several firms recently embraced green packaging solutions. The market for eco-friendly food packaging is being driven by strict government restrictions and technological advancements in the packaging industry to produce packaging using non-petroleum goods. The market is also being fueled by advanced goods such as edible and water-soluble packaging.



Key Takeaways from Market Study

Demand for reusable packaging is projected to rise at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2032

Market in Japan is forecasted to progress at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period (2022-2032).

The global eco-friendly food packaging market is valued at US$ 190 billion in 2022.

Market in Germany is estimated to develop at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2032.

Competitive Landscape

To fulfil the growing demand for low-cost, highly effective biodegradable packaging materials, manufacturers are investing in cutting-edge technology. Innovative advanced technologies are also assisting businesses in providing packaging solutions catered to specific industries. Furthermore, the worldwide campaign against plastic is creating profitable opportunities for manufacturers to enter the market and entice customers with their goods.

For instance,

In 2021, an eco-friendly chocolate pack was introduced by Amcor. The business created and produced recyclable plastic containers for cocoa powder.



Key Companies Profiled

Mondi plc

Pactiv Evergreen Inc.

PaperFoam bv

Printpack

Amcor plc

Ball Corporation

BASF SE

Berry Global, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Elopak AS

GWP Packaging

Huhtamäki Oyj

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Sonoco Products Company

Swedbrandgroup

Tetra Pak

WestRock Company

WINPAK LTD.

Winning Strategy

Major players in the market are reinventing packaging materials and reimagining designs by working with end-user companies. The coordinated initiatives aim to increase the usage of recyclable and biodegradable materials, as well as their reusability and energy efficiency.

To increase the speed and flexibility of manufacturing processes and supply the appropriate packaging solutions, key producers are investing in extrusion coating and resin reclamation technology, which is projected to contribute to market expansion.

For instance,

In 2019, utilizing high-speed flow wrap technology, Nestle Company unveiled a new recyclable paper wrapper for its ‘YES’ snack bars. This launch opened the door for the widespread use of recyclable paper packaging in the confectionery industry.

In 2020, Ball Corporation confirmed the five aluminum packaging plants with the greatest operational and social sustainability advancements, along with developments in the areas having the greatest sustainability impact across processes, publicity of aluminum packaging sustainability credentials, and involvement in their local communities.

Segments of Eco-friendly Food Packaging Industry Research

By Type: Recycled Content Packaging Degradable Packaging Reusable Packaging

By Mat erial: Paper & Paperboard Plastic Metal Glass Others

By Application: Food Beverages Alcoholic Beverages Non-Alcoholic Beverages

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America



Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

North America Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Germany Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

UK Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

France Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Spain Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Japan Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

China Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Malaysia Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Thailand Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Australia Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global eco-friendly food packaging market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (recycled content packaging, degradable packaging, and reusable packaging), material (paper & paperboard, plastic, metal, glass, others) and application (food, beverages), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

