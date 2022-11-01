AI in Insurance Market : Increase in investment by insurance companies in AI and machine learning

PORTLAND , OR, USA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI in Insurance Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Service), by Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud), by Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Others), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by End-user (Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance), by Application (Fraud Detection and Credit Analysis, Customer Profiling and Segmentation, Product and Policy Design, Underwriting and Claims Assessment): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031. According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “AI in Insurance Market,” The ai in insurance market was valued at $2.74 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $45.74 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 32.56% from 2022 to 2031.

Top Impacting Factors

Increase in investment by insurance companies in AI and machine learning

Rise in preference for personalized insurance services

The report covers a detailed analysis of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the market. The prolonged lockdown across the world and stringent restrictions on international trade have a significant impact on the global ai in insurance market. The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in a disrupted supply chain and value. Moreover, the pandemic increased the prices of raw materials and created a shortage of skilled workforce. The report provides consumer preferences, trends, and budget impact on the market owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

AI in Insurance Market Report Highlights

Offering

Hardware

Software

Service

Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud

Technology

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Computer Vision

Others

Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Application

Fraud Detection and Credit Analysis

Customer Profiling and Segmentation

Product and Policy Design

Underwriting and Claims Assessment

End User

Life and Health Insurance

Property and Casualty Insurance

