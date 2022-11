San Francisco – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the horrific attack on Paul Pelosi:

“Since the horrific attack on Paul early Friday, we have been deluged with thousands of messages conveying concern, prayers and warm wishes. We are most grateful.

“Thanks to the excellent trauma care medical team at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, Paul is making steady progress on what will be a long recovery process.

“Our family thanks everyone for their kindness.”

# # #