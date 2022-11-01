Esquire Advertising Congratulates CEO Eric Grindley and Partners After Selection to the 2022 Breeders' Cup World Championships

Esquire Advertising is proud to back its CEO and Durham/Raleigh business leader Eric Grindley at the 39th Breeders' Cup World Championships on November 5, 2022. Following a dazzling upset victory in the Knicks Go at the Kentucky Derby in May, Grindley's horse Three Technique has been selected as a contender for this year's highly anticipated Dirt Mile event in Lexington, Kentucky.

RALEIGH, N.C. and DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Durham-based Inc. 500 adtech firm Esquire Advertising is off to the races with the announcement that Three Technique—a horse co-owned by Founder & CEO Eric Grindley—has been officially selected to compete in the 39th Breeders' Cup World Championships!

The Breeders' Cup is one of the most prominent elite horse-racing events in the world, drawing challengers from six continents and more than 16 countries to compete for world championship titles across 14 separate divisions.

The announcement comes following Three Technique's breakout performance in the Knicks Go at the 2022 Kentucky Derby, where the Three Technique team shocked the equestrian world with a longshot 36-to-1 victory. The first-place win was a strong enough showing for the Breeders' Cup and its international panel of racing experts to select Three Technique as one of just twelve other contenders for this year's highly anticipated Dirt Mile on November 5, 2022.

With the event known as a challenging dirt track match-up, Grindley and the Three Technique team will face off against some of the world's biggest names in competitive horse-racing, including record-winning trainers Bob Baffert and Steven M. Asmussen. Despite the competition, Grindley is confident about the upcoming race with the support of Three Technique trainer Jason G. Cook.

"The team feels great about our odds at the 2022 Breeders' Cup and I'm proud to represent the Raleigh/Durham area on the world stage against such tough competition," said Eric Grindley, Founder & CEO of Esquire Advertising, and co-owner of Three Technique. "People underestimated Three Technique at this year's Knicks Go during the Kentucky Derby, yet I believe his performance there was a major factor for our selection in the world championships. I have no doubt we can pull out a win, especially if the conditions of the track are in our favor, and I'm proud to have been asked to participate as a co-owner by David Miller."

As an added advantage, Grindley also cites the skill and connection that returning champion jockey Rafael Bejarano shares with Three Technique: "Three Technique and Raphael have become very in tune with one another. Raphael will come down to the track and work out the horse out of sheer appreciation for him. They've been very in sync, and I think it's something that could really boost us in the race."

The Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile is set to commence November 5 at 1:10 p.m. ET and will be televised live on NBC for those looking to join Esquire Advertising as we cheer on Eric Grindley and the entire Three Technique team.

About Esquire Advertising

Founded in 2012, Esquire Advertising is an AdTech company with a full-service in-house advertising and marketing agency pushing the limits of advertising performance. The company uses its own unique combination of marketing strategies and proprietary technologies to pinpoint in-market consumers using internet connected device matching technology. Esquire Advertising is highly recognized within the advertising and marketing industry and was featured in both the 2020 and 2021 Inc. 500 lists of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in the United States, as well as the 2022 Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas by the Financial Times.

