Sippd Debuts Wine Quiz to Enhance the Personalization of Consumer's Wine Recommendations

The introduction of this seven-question quiz comes as an addition to the mobile app's existing AI-based algorithm, assisting consumers in building and refining their unique wine taste preferences.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sippd, the wine recommender that uses artificial intelligence to provide users with personalized wine scores, has debuted an introductory seven-question quiz to its onboarding to discern consumers' likely wine preferences and best tailor recommendations to their unique taste profile.

The set of expert-curated questions have been crafted to assess a consumer's preference toward acidity, body, tannins, and select aroma and flavor profiles, while also taking their cuisine and budget preferences into account. Upon completion of Sippd's "Building Taste Match" quiz, users are then presented with a personalized selection of wine recommendations based on their inputs. With an individualized 1% to 100% wine score, referred to as a "Taste Match" score, shown for each bottle in the app, the higher the Taste Match score is to 100%, the more the wine aligns to a user's palate - instilling confidence in the consumer's decision to purchase the bottle.

The addition of the introductory quiz to Sippd's existing recommender is the next step in the company's goal to reduce purchase anxiety by simplifying the selection process for the average consumer. Along with an individualized Taste Match score for each wine, users will see a digital display of information on each match, including tasting notes, common food pairings, grape types, alcohol percentage, and more, to empower users with digestible bits of wine knowledge. As users taste new wines and rate previous purchases, their inputs fuel Sippd's algorithm to improve their future matches and refine their unique taste profile.

"Beginner drinkers are commonly overwhelmed with the number of choices they have when purchasing wine, and they often have no clue where to start learning about their preferences toward certain flavors, characteristics, and styles," says Blake Hershey, Co-Founder and CEO of Sippd. "Our team developed this introductory quiz to provide novice drinkers with a simple, approachable way to enter the vast world of world. It's the stepping stone for our users to learn about, build on, and refine their unique taste profile."

Take the wine quiz by downloading the Sippd app for free on the Apple and Google Play stores.

