Social Market Analytics Has Changed Their Name to Context Analytics to Reflect the Evolving Needs of Their Clients

CHICAGO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Changing with the times, the leader in unstructured financial data, Social Market Analytics (SMA), has rebranded their name to Context Analytics (CA).

When SMA was founded over 10 years ago, they faced the question so many clients had been asking them - what should I do about all the conversations on Twitter that impact my trading? They were heavily focused on social media data in the early days. Over time, clients asked new questions, like "Can you help me programmatically review corporate filings, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance), Earnings Transcripts, etc.?"

"When we built SMA, we built our process correctly from the ground up, which gave us the ability to help clients as their needs changed," said SMA founder and CEO Joe Gits. "As we have added new data sets to our product offerings over the years, we've gotten a lot of comments that our name doesn't really reflect what we do anymore. For a while, we took those comments in stride because we had a strong attachment to Social Market Analytics, but we've come to realize that it is time for our branding to better reflect where we are as a company today, including all the growth beyond where we started out."

So going forward, they are Context Analytics. The new logo with the magnifying glass reflects their desire to help clients easily find the context and value in the mass quantity of textual data in the financial world. "The name may be new, but our mission is the same: To Be the Leader in Unstructured Financial Data. We have many new products and solutions, so if you haven't talked with us in a while, give me a ring," Gits said. CA remains committed to the superior quality, agility, and integrity that customers have come to know them for and will never stop riding the cutting edge of unstructured data innovation.

If you are interested in learning more about CA's offerings, please email contactus@socialmarketanalytics.com or schedule a demo using this link.

About Context Analytics: A financial data analytics company that sources, cleans, structures, and analyzes textual data for investable insights and business intelligence. Founded in 2011, CA has built Intellectual Property in four Major FinTech Areas: Sentiment Natural Language Processing, Source Agnostic Textual Parsing, Complex Topic Modeling, and Source Accuracy. CA provides the financial and marketing communities with new data sources to evaluate financial data sets, enhance returns, and reduce risk.

Contact Information:

Madison Wray

Business Development Analyst

madison@socialmarketanalytics.com

8153556234



Related Images

Image 1

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment