Arkansas Woman Indicted in Vulnerable Adult Abuse Case

MEMPHIS – A woman from West Memphis, Arkansas, has been indicted following an investigation into the abuse of a vulnerable adult by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division.

On June 3rd, TBI began its investigation into Catherine Daniels after receiving information of alleged abuse. During the investigation, agents determined, while working as an in-home caregiver, on May 30th, Daniels assaulted a patient at a residence in the 2200 block of Meadow Glade Lane.

On October 13th, the Shelby County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Daniels (DOB: 3/14/64) with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult and Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult. On October 31st, Daniels was taken into custody by TBI and booked into the Shelby County Jail East Women’s Facility. Her bond is set at $10,000. Daniels is no longer employed as a caregiver. This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

