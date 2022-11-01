Tribute Contracting Owner's statement on charged with defrauding FEMA with a $156 million Hurricane Maria contract
Tribute Contracting LLC Owner Tiffany Brown's statement about being charged with defrauding FEMA in connection with a $156 million Hurricane Maria contractATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tribute Contracting LLC is a USA-based business consulting service provider owned by Tiffany Brown, MPA, Ph.D. Tribute Contracting is a broker that partners with other small primarily minority-owned businesses that would not otherwise gain opportunities in large-scale contracts. The company has been offering the most valuable business and project management services with numerous satisfied successful clients. The company provides services including:
• Information Technology
• Management Consulting
• Medical Supplies
• Cleaning Supplies
• Natural Disaster Aid
Brown has issued a written statement regarding the charges :
I will defend myself in court against charges stemming from my efforts to help the people of Puerto Rico recover from the devastation wrought by Hurricane Maria. I do not doubt that the trial will demonstrate my innocence and confirm that I acted in good faith. I look forward to my attorney calling all the witnesses in my case, which includes FEMA employees (current and former) and congressional aides.
The public needs to know the following about my case and my character:
• My company Tribute Contracting LLC delivered 50,000 meals to Crowley Logistics (FEMA Delivery Agent) and had an additional 2 deliveries en route.
• I have no criminal record nor do my businesses
• I only received $255,000 on a $156 million contract. I do not have $156 million in the bank and was unwilling to give the funding back. I was paid for what I delivered. Deliveries were inspected upon delivery.
• I have worked in the government contracting industry since 2011; a primarily male-dominated field.
• I have been an authorized FEMA natural disaster vendor since 2013 and was under (3) separate IDIQ contracts at the time of the award with a maximum amount of $6.2 million cumulative (HSFE70–13-D-0142, HSFE70–13-D-0145 and HSFE70–13-D-0148).
• I had years of experience in the food industry with contacts from the Federal Bureau of Prisons under my company Tiffany Brown LLC.
Brown looks forward to her day in court and clearing her name.
