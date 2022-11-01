Submit Release
Compare over 3800 eSIM plans in more than 180 destinations worldwide

eSIMradar aims to provide a comprehensive travel eSIM comparison platform on which travellers can select & compare eSIMs from over 180 destinations worldwide.

BERLIN, GERMANY, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travellers are ready to say goodbye to roaming charges and the trouble of buying travel SIM Cards, and are beginning to embrace eSIMs while flying abroad.

An eSIM (“embedded SIM Card”) is a virtual SIM Card that enables travellers to activate a cellular plan from a local mobile network operator (MNO) without the need for a physical SIM card.

The eSIM provides a fully digital experience which not only reduces the environmental impact (no more plastic waste), but with the ability to purchase it worldwide, a more competitive market beneficial for the travellers.

More than 200 MNO’s in more than 70 countries are already providing eSIMs at affordable rates but it is hard to keep track of all the offers. eSIMradar aims to provide a comprehensive eSIM comparison platform targeted at international travellers.

Travellers can select from over 180 destinations worldwide and compare the eSIM offers available. The different travel eSIM plans can be found in compact, yet easy to understand form to be able to select the right cellular plan for each individual needs.

“We can see how mobile connectivity will change drastically for travellers in the near future. With the introduction of eSIMs and the ability to purchase it anytime from anywhere in the world, travellers will be excited to be able to switch providers and data plans in an instant. Long gone are the days, where roaming fees have to be paid,” said Krit Noppha, Founder of eSIMradar.

Start the travel journey abroad and let eSIMradar be a part of it.

Krit Noppha
Now CO
contact@esimradar.com
