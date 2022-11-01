The Dr. Samuel Bride Scholarship for Future Doctors Still Accepting Applications
New York Surgeon Samuel Bride MD Gives Back to StudentsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dr. Samuel Bride Scholarship for Future Doctors is available for application. The scholarship was formed for students studying en route to becoming medical doctors in the future. The scholarship is open for university students located in the United States with a strong desire to become medical practitioners. The scholarship is also available for high school students who will attend a university and undertake a course in medicine. A total fund of $1,000 will be awarded to the most deserving student based on an essay competition. All eligible students must participate in an essay writing competition of under 1,000 words answering the question “A medical degree comes with great responsibility. How would you use your skills to help those in need and improve upon a problem in the world?” Along with the essay, students are required to provide their names, phone numbers, email address, address, names of high school and graduation dates, names of universities currently enrolled in, personal bios, and GPA. All the responses should be emailed to apply@drsamuelbridescholarship.com. Interested students are advised to submit their application no later than April 15, 2023.
Samuel Bride, MD is aware of the rising cost of education and how it is putting a lot of pressure on students, especially those studying on the road to becoming doctors. Although there are talented and determined students who would wish to become doctors, not many are privileged to get the education they need. Lack of funds and the skyrocketing cost of education has made many give up on their dreams and others work part-time to earn money for their education. No one understands the struggles that students go through on their journey to become medical doctors more than Dr. Bride. For that reason, he is offering his scholarship to the most deserving student. Through his scholarship, he is hoping to raise awareness of the many struggles that medical students go through in their many years of study to become doctors. He also hopes to nurture the best student to become successful and future leaders in the medical field. He further hopes that his scholarship will provide many beneficial opportunities for more students to get the help they need.
Dr Samuel Bride is not only a board-certified and licensed physician but also a husband and a father. He is also a tennis enthusiast. He earned his BA in the year 1995 and his MD in 2006. Today, Dr. Bride is a medical director at UMD urgent care which is located along Island City in New York City. He is one person who is very passionate about doing volunteer work. He understands that there is a difficult road ahead for medical students. With many years of experience to look back, he is giving back to the next generation of doctors by offering a scholarship fund. All qualified students are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to earn money for their education and tuition. To apply, visit Dr. Samuel Bride's official scholarship website for instructions and the application process.
