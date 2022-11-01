Elev8 New Media Named to Inc.’s Inaugural Power Partner List

Inc.’s roundup highlights B2B partners that support startups across all business functions and empower growth

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elev8 New Media (“Elev8”), an award-winning boutique public and media relations firm specializing in securing earned media and press coverage for its client companies, was today named as an honoree on the 2022 Inc. Power Partner Awards list, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. The list recognizes 252 firms in marketing and advertising, health and human resources, financial planning, engineering, logistics, security, and other business areas.



All 252 companies received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs and companies across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

“The Elev8 team is honored to be highly recognized among other talented and service-oriented companies nationwide by Inc.’s Power Partner list,” commented Mrs. Jessica Starman, CEO & Co-Founder of Elev8 New Media. “I am incredibly proud of the exceptional work our team continues to produce for our clients. Elev8 is on a mission to provide the best service for high-growth companies while growing right alongside them.”

“Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization’s journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life,” says Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc.

Inc. partnered with leading global social and media intelligence platform Meltwater to develop a proprietary methodology that uses sentiment from online conversations about organizations and translates it into numerical scores. Companies were evaluated on commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness, and other virtues that offer value to clients. Inc. also conducted surveys to gather client testimonials as part of the process.

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2022

The November 2022 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning November 8, 2022.

About Inc. Business Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Elev8 New Media

Elev8 New Media is an award-winning boutique PR firm and media relations agency that has secured a myriad of earned media placements for its clients by maintaining valuable relationships with journalists, editors, analysts and outlets.

The team elevates media visibility through digital and social marketing and consistently develops, implements, manages and monitors client coverage across various platforms. Securing media coverage and exposure is more than just talking to reporters and on-air time - it’s about creating lasting relationships that will generate ongoing engagement and excitement. We help clients garner meaningful media connections across TV, social, print, digital and new media. We don’t settle for just raising the bar, we elevate it.