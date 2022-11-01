Submit Release
Listophile Announces Findings of Travel-Inspired Baby Name Study

Reference website Listophile analyzed the latest data from the Social Security Administration (SSA) to discover the most popular travel-inspired baby names parents are giving their children.

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reference website Listophile has conducted a study into the latest baby naming trends inspired by travel destinations. More than 3 million instances of baby names were analyzed to reveal the most popular locales from across the globe that have inspired our babies' names.

In today's never-ending quest for new and creative baby names, the study suggests significant numbers of parents are turning to geographical locations for inspiration.

The study's findings include a mix of names of far-flung destinations, such as Cairo, Milan, and Sydney, as well as favorites closer to home, including Phoenix, Catalina, and Dallas.

The study also identified the most trending travel-inspired baby names, i.e. names rising fastest in popularity year over year. For girls, these were Marlow, Montana, Memphis, Denver, and Holland; while Zealand, Rhodes, Cypress, Rome, and Rio rose most in popularity for boys.

The study also notes that travel destination baby names have become popular with celebrities. Celebrity parents who have named their children after places significant to them include Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale, David and Victoria Beckham, Drea de Matteo and Shooter Jennings, and once-celebrity power couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

The study starts by listing the top 10 travel-inspired baby names, before digging into the top 40 baby names to reveal more unique geographical names parents are giving their children.

Top 10 Travel-Inspired Girl Names 

1. Brooklyn - New York

2. Savannah - Georgia

3. Georgia - Georgia State

4. Catalina - California

5. Aspen - Colorado

6. London - England

7. Sydney - Australia

8. Adelaide - Australia

9. Dakota - N. & S. Dakota

10. Phoenix - Arizona


Top 10 Travel-Inspired Boy Names 

1. Kingston - Jamaica

2. Zion - Jerusalem

3. Camden - England

4. Dawson - Canada

5. Israel - Middle East

6. Phoenix - Arizona

7. Dallas - Texas

8. Cairo - Egypt

9. Dakota - N. & S. Dakota

10. Milan - Italy

To read the complete study, click here.

