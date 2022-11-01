The Broadsheet Report: Fragmentation of Media Industry Driven by Channel Proliferation and Privacy Standards

Broadsheet Communications Issues Latest Industry Brief on the State of Media

Broadsheet Communications , a full-service PR & Marketing agency focused on promoting digital media and emerging technology, today launched its third issue of THE BROADSHEET, an industry report that examines various segments of today's media landscape. The current issue, State of Media 2022-2023, finds the industry in a period of flux driven by fragmentation across media channels, data signals, and measurement methods.



Two principal factors are highlighted in the report as contributing to this fragmentation. The first is the new and forthcoming privacy standards emerging on both a local and national level. The second being the change in media consumption habits driven by the rise of a significant number of new channels and walled-garden platforms across social and CTV. These pressures have brought discontinuity to media exchanges, introducing new levels of friction and complexity to all stakeholders in the ecosystem.

Broadsheet Communications’ State of Media Report is geared to agencies, publishers, ad tech companies, and intermediaries with a vested interest in helping their partners navigate this newfound complexity. This fragmentation helps make data, technology, and services more valuable than ever before.

Principal Analyst and VP of Strategy, Alex Wolf examines the industry in five key areas:

Buy-Side - brands and agencies

Sell-Side - publishers and networks

Enablement - identity, ad tech and data

Conversion - payments and retail

Oversight - regulators, analysts, and media



“We strive to give our clients and the industry as a whole a different understanding of what is truly at play within the media ecosystem today,” said the founder and CEO of Broadsheet Communications, Ben Billingsley. “In our industry, so many become focused on one or two particular topics, but we need to really understand what is going on at a macro level.”

“The State of Media report provides a clear and evergreen framework for how value moves through the media industry,” said Principal Analyst and VP of Strategy Alex Wolf. “When viewed through this lens, we uncovered the secular trend of fragmentation impacting every corner of the value chain. However, it would be wrong to view fragmentation as a simple negative; on the contrary, fragmentation presents a significant opportunity for data and technology players who can help resolve the complexity it has created.”

The complete Broadsheet Communications State of Media Report can be downloaded here .

