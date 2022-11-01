EnsembleIQ’s DSN Industry Issues Summit Brings the $460 Billion Retail Pharmacy Marketplace Together to Drive Business Growth November 30 in New York City

Event Will Feature Larry Kudlow, Deborah Weinswig, Executives from Powerhouse Retailers Including Walmart, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Sam’s Club, and More

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ 's DSN , the #1 source of news, knowledge and networking for professionals in the $460 billion retail pharmacy marketplace, will bring the community together at the 24th annual DSN Industry Issues Summit to discuss industry trends, challenges and opportunities. The one-day Summit takes place November 30 at the New York Athletic Club.



Pharmacy, OTC, health, beauty and personal care retail executives will network at the Summit to learn from the educational sessions provided by DSN, and from each other, as well as to strengthen business relationships. Like all DSN events, the Summit is produced to provide an environment especially conducive to connecting industry buyers and sellers.

The program offers a keynote presentation from Larry Kudlow, former Director of the U.S. National Economic Council as well as a discussion from Deborah Weinswig, Founder & CEO of Coresight Research on “Shopper Data & Outlook.”

The conference program will include the following panels where powerhouse retailers such as Walmart, Walgreens, Rite Aid and Sam’s Club will participate:

Bridging the Gap Between the Pharmacy and the Medical Community

The Price of Staying Healthy

How Shoppers’ Wallets are Shaping Their Baskets

Eliminating Retailer and Supplier Blind Spots

Nigel Maynard, Editorial Director, DSN said, “Retail pharmacy is evolving and industry professions need to understand the future trends that will impact their business. The Summit gives attendees the opportunity to learn from colleagues, network with decision-makers and discuss solutions to grow their businesses.”

Sponsors include: CoverMyMeds, embecta, EnlivenHealth®, an Omnicell Innovation, O-Cedar, Hyland's, i-Health Inc. A Division of DSM, Inmar Intelligence, Innovation Associates, Johnson & Johnson, McKesson Corporation, Nestlé Health Science, Pharmavite, Pioneer RX, Simply Good Foods, The Emerson Group, VaxServe and VMC Pharmacy Program & Buying Group.

