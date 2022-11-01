Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,179 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 284,661 in the last 365 days.

EnsembleIQ’s DSN Industry Issues Summit Brings the $460 Billion Retail Pharmacy Marketplace Together to Drive Business Growth November 30 in New York City

Event Will Feature Larry Kudlow, Deborah Weinswig, Executives from Powerhouse Retailers Including Walmart, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Sam’s Club, and More

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ's DSN, the #1 source of news, knowledge and networking for professionals in the $460 billion retail pharmacy marketplace, will bring the community together at the 24th annual DSN Industry Issues Summit to discuss industry trends, challenges and opportunities. The one-day Summit takes place November 30 at the New York Athletic Club.

Pharmacy, OTC, health, beauty and personal care retail executives will network at the Summit to learn from the educational sessions provided by DSN, and from each other, as well as to strengthen business relationships. Like all DSN events, the Summit is produced to provide an environment especially conducive to connecting industry buyers and sellers.

The program offers a keynote presentation from Larry Kudlow, former Director of the U.S. National Economic Council as well as a discussion from Deborah Weinswig, Founder & CEO of Coresight Research on “Shopper Data & Outlook.”

The conference program will include the following panels where powerhouse retailers such as Walmart, Walgreens, Rite Aid and Sam’s Club will participate:

  • Bridging the Gap Between the Pharmacy and the Medical Community
  • The Price of Staying Healthy
  • How Shoppers’ Wallets are Shaping Their Baskets
  • Eliminating Retailer and Supplier Blind Spots

Nigel Maynard, Editorial Director, DSN said, “Retail pharmacy is evolving and industry professions need to understand the future trends that will impact their business. The Summit gives attendees the opportunity to learn from colleagues, network with decision-makers and discuss solutions to grow their businesses.”

Register to attend the DSN Industry Issues Summit here.

Sponsors include: CoverMyMeds, embecta, EnlivenHealth®, an Omnicell Innovation, O-Cedar, Hyland's, i-Health Inc. A Division of DSM, Inmar Intelligence, Innovation Associates, Johnson & Johnson, McKesson Corporation, Nestlé Health Science, Pharmavite, Pioneer RX, Simply Good Foods, The Emerson Group, VaxServe and VMC Pharmacy Program & Buying Group.

For sponsorship opportunities for the DSN Industry Issues Summit, contact John Kenlon at jkenlon@ensembleiq.com.

To learn more about DSN, visit: https://drugstorenews.com Stay connected with DSN on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube at #DSNIndustryIssues.

About EnsembleIQ
EnsembleIQ is a North American business intelligence company delivering insightful information and actionable connections. Using our market expertise throughout the entire path to purchase in retail, retail technology, consumer goods, healthcare, and hospitality, we help professionals make informed business decisions and gain a competitive advantage. We offer creative solutions that connect suppliers and service providers with our business-building communities. Through our diverse capabilities, we provide our markets with unrivaled digital, social, event, research, marketing services and strategic print offerings. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com.

Media Contact
Kathryn Abrahamsen
Brand Marketing Manager
DSN
E: kabrahamsen@ensembleiq.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

EnsembleIQ’s DSN Industry Issues Summit Brings the $460 Billion Retail Pharmacy Marketplace Together to Drive Business Growth November 30 in New York City

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.