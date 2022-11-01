Open Enrollment is Here

Healthedly welcomes you to Open Enrollment period!

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Open Enrollment Period is almost upon us and here at Healthedly we’re ready to help thousands of individuals and families enroll in affordable health insurance or ACA plans.

This year, November 1, 2022 marks the day health insurance Open Enrollment begins. Dec 15, 2022 is the last day consumers can enroll or change their plan for any coverage set to start on January 1, 2023. Open Enrollment runs through January 15th, 2023.

"Last year, the team at Healthedly was able to help thousands of individuals and families sign up for affordable health insurance. Updates to the law will open up the opportunity for many people to sign up for low-cost or even zero-dollar health insurance plans under the ACA, or Obamacare.'', said Mark Cunningham, Agency Director for Healtheldy. "We have bi-lingual representatives ready to help even more people during the 2023 ACA Open Enrollment Period''.

Healthedly Insurance Services:

The Healthedly Insurance Services team of dedicated sales and marketing specialists strives to connect consumers with the right health insurance providers. Every health insurance agent at Healthedly is equipped to present individual, group and Medicare plans that fit their clients’ needs.