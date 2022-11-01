Submit Release
NC Environmental Management Commission to Meet November 9 and 10

Raleigh

The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission (EMC) will meet Wednesday and Thursday, November 9 and 10, 2022 in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building at 512 N. Salisbury St, Raleigh. Face coverings are optional for staff and attendees. There will be limited seating, and the public may also attend via remote access.

Wednesday, November 9, 2022                   Committee Meetings

Thursday, November 10, 2022                    Full Commission Meeting

Meeting information may be found at the Department of Environmental Quality’s Environmental Management Commission webpage.

The Environmental Management Commission is responsible for adopting rules for the protection, preservation and enhancement of the state’s air, land and water resources. The commission oversees and adopts rules for several divisions of the Department of Environmental Quality, including the divisions of Air Quality; Energy, Mineral and Land Resources; Waste Management and Water Resources.

