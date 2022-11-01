SSRG Adds Investment & Bank Backing to Fuel Growth

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scarlet Security & Risk Group (SSRG) further advances its goal of increasing capacity and reach for its clients and continuing to provide them with complex security solutions.



The company is excited to announce a restructuring of its ownership group and the addition of a major financing partner to further support these goals and expand its capabilities.

SSRG has seen significant growth, both organically and through acquisition, over the last five years, including its recent purchases of Lions Gate Risk Management Group and Arc Protection Corp. The expansion in its suite of services also brought a large group of subject matter experts to the SSRG executive and management teams.

Further building on these achievements, effective September 30, 2022, Stephen Reid of Trilogy Capital joined SSRG as an investor, shareholder, and board member. Stephen is a highly experienced investor and business growth expert who specializes in M&A and strategic partnerships with a specific focus on founder-run businesses. He is a welcome addition to the leadership team.

Mr. Reid commented, “Trilogy sees many opportunities and is focused on investing in ‘top tier’ management teams. SSRG is one of the best managed growth companies we have ever seen, and we recognize the potential of the team to become the national leader in high end security services.”

As part of this transaction, Patrick Doyle, founder, CEO, and majority shareholder of SSRG, will increase his holdings further illustrating his commitment.

Mr. Doyle commented, “Our capacity to deliver expertise to our clients and bring thoughtful, integrated solutions for complex use cases has significantly increased in recent years. We firmly believe these changes further set us, and our clients, up for success and will allow for tremendous service delivery and expansion in the coming years.”

Mr. Doyle went on to say, “The Canadian security landscape is dominated by several large, multi-national providers and many small to medium founder-led outfits. We aim to be a major consolidator of the quality firms that bring an intimate understanding of their operating environments but may lack the scale to compete on much larger enterprise and national contracts.”

In unison with Trilogy Capital and Mr. Doyle, Canadian Western Bank/CWB Maxium Financial has become a strategic capital provider for SSRG to further its ambitious growth initiatives.

With its added financial backing, SSRG seeks to become the Canadian firm of choice for discerning owners seeking scale, succession, growth and the support and capacity of joining a larger team with a local approach.

About Scarlet Security & Risk Group:

SSRG is one of Canada’s leading security solutions companies. We provide a variety of client-centric security, technology and risk management solutions to our partners and clients. Our diverse, highly qualified team members and relentless commitment to excellence provide superior results for our clients.

About Lions Gate Risk Management Group

Lions Gate, a wholly owned subsidiary of SSRG, offers a wide range of services in risk management, executive protection, intelligence analysis, investigations, financial and crypto currency investigations and more. Its leadership team members have extensive experience in all fields and deliver services of the highest standard.

