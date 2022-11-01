[Latest] Global Graphene Composites Market Size/Share Worth 112.1 Million by 2030 at a 38.8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global Graphene Composites Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 13.89 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 22.21 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 112.1 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 38.8% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Ad-Nano Technologies Pvt. Ltd., (Ad-Nano Technologies), G6 Materials Corp (G6 materials), Haydale Graphene Industries plc, (Haydale Graphene), Graphene Composites (GC), Graphene One LLC., Graphenano Group (Graphenano), XG Sciences, NanoXplore Inc., Graphmatech AB (Graphmatech), Gnanomat, and others.

/EIN News/ -- Sandy, Utah, USA, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Graphene Composites Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Polymer Based, Metal Based, Ceramic Based, Others), By End-user (Sport & Wearable Goods, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Building & Construction, Energy Storage & Generation, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Graphene Composites Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 13.89 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 22.21 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 112.1 Million by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 38.8% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

Graphene composites are nanostructured materials made of a single layer of flat sheet carbon atoms and polymers. It has excellent mechanical strength, conductivity, flexibility, and resistivity towards flame, chemicals, corrosion, etc. Therefore, it has various applications in end-use industries such as automotive, sportswear, building & construction, electrical, aerospace, and many others.

Regional Snapshots

Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Asia-Pacific is the dominant region in the graphene composites market. This region is also anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan, India, and others have significantly contributed to the graphene composites market growth in the region. In addition, critical factors for the growing automotive, electric vehicle, building and construction, aerospace, and other end-use industry has surged the demand for triclosan.

Furthermore, the Indian automobile industry contributes almost 6.4% of India’s GDP and 35% of the manufacturing GDP. Therefore, it is leading employers to provide where graphene composites are used extensively in the automobile sector as a substitute over metals, offering additional benefits such as increased strength and drastically reduced weight of vehicles, allowing better fuel efficiency and handling. These factors together increase the usage of graphene composites in the growing automotive industry.

Market dynamics

Drivers

Due to its good features, the massive use of graphene composites in various end-use industries is anticipated to drive demand for them during the forecast period.

The demand for graphene composites proliferates in automotive and aerospace due to their high strength, lightweight, good electric conductivity, and many others. Furthermore,

advanced materials, including graphene and its composites, are essential for reducing automobiles’ fuel consumption without loss of performance and safety. This is projected to propel the growth of the graphene composites market in the automotive industry.

Restraints

However, the lack of skilled labour is restricting the global graphene composites market expansion during the forecast period. Furthermore, the high price of graphene polymers is restraining the market’s overall growth. In addition, high production costs and the requirement for advanced machinery will slow down the market. On the other hand, manufacturers are switching to alternative substitutes for graphene composites due to high production costs and rising prices of raw materials.

Opportunities

The factors such as the rise in population across the globe, rising infrastructure activity, increasing urbanization, industrialization, and others propelling the construction sector where graphene composites are used as a coating and protecting layer make the construction firm durable with the use of less concrete and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The graphene composites market has witnessed significant growth owing to the construction industry’s increased demand for paint and coatings. Together, these factors are projected to create remunerative opportunities for future graphene composites market expansion.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Graphene Composites market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Graphene Composites market forward?

What are the Graphene Composites Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Graphene Composites Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Graphene Composites market sample report and company profiles?

Challenges

Over the forecast period, the non-availability of good production amenities in many regions and the lack of product supply is anticipated to challenge market growth in the years ahead. In addition, rising raw materials prices and high installation costs for nontechnology may be a challenging factor in the graphene composites market.

Report highlights

The segment includes polymer-based, metal-based, ceramic-based, and others based on type.

The polymer-based product type segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to grow over the forecast period. The addition of graphene into polymer makes the material superior, mechanically robust, thermal, and electrically conductive, due to which it is extensively used in gasoline tanks, plastic containers, sportswear, and many others. In addition, government investment and initiation in aerospace, building and construction, and the automotive sector have enhanced the growth of polymer-based graphene composites. This is anticipated to increase the demand for graphene composites in the market.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 13.89 Million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 112.1 Million CAGR Growth Rate 38.8% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Ad-Nano Technologies Pvt. Ltd., (Ad-Nano Technologies), G6 Materials Corp (G6 materials), Haydale Graphene Industries plc, (Haydale Graphene), Graphene Composites (GC), Graphene One LLC., Graphenano Group (Graphenano), XG Sciences, NanoXplore Inc., Graphmatech AB (Graphmatech), Gnanomat., and Others Key Segment By Product Type, End-user, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfill your requirements for research.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Based on application, the segment includes:

Sports & wearable goods.

Aerospace & defense.

Automotive, building & construction.

Energy storage and generation.

Others.

The graphene composites are used in combustion engines of vehicles as sensors, such as gas sensors that can be used to monitor air inlets and exhaust for improved engine operation, as well as in thermoelectric elements that can recover waste heat from the motor, which the demand for graphene composites is increasing by the growth of the automotive sector. For instance, according to a report published by for India Brand Equity Foundation in July 2022, India’s annual production of automobiles in FY22 was 22.93 million. These factors are expected to enhance the demand for the graphene composites market.

Graphene composites are considered high-performance materials widely employed in construction to protect the infrastructure from UV radiation, sunlight, corrosion, and other factors. Mainly photocatalytic and graphene composites are used in buildings & exteriors to protect the substrate from UV radiations and moisture. These factors are escalating the growth of the graphene composites market .

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Recent Developments

In 2022 , G6 Materials Corp announced the launch of a redesigned website for Graphene-Supermarket.com.

, G6 Materials Corp announced the launch of a redesigned website for Graphene-Supermarket.com. In 2022 , Graphene Composites signed an agreement with NASA to license one of their patented nano-material products in the research & development programs.

, Graphene Composites signed an agreement with NASA to license one of their patented nano-material products in the research & development programs. In 2022, Graphene Composites invented a unique coating for air fillers called GC Haloä that destroys viruses and bacteria on contact.

